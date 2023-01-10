© Sven Rosborn



© Antiquity

Archaeologists have conducted a study of hundreds of ancient "bog bodies" found in Europe's wetlands, revealing that they were part of a tradition that spanned a millennia.A bog body is a human cadaver that has been naturally mummified in a peat bog. Due to the highly acidic water, low temperature, and a lack of oxygen, the bogs preserve materials such as skin, hair, nails, as well as the internal organs.during the Mesolithic period. Several bog bodies are famous for being extremely well-preserved, such asDue to the high level of preservation, bog bodies enable scientists to reconstruct aspects of the individual's life in the distant past, such as, which has led archaeologists to believe that they were killed and deposited in the bogs as a part of a widespread cultural tradition of human sacrifice mainly during the Iron Age.said Doctor Roy van Beek, from Wageningen University, "The well-preserved examples only tell a small part of this far larger story."An international team of Dutch, Swedish, and Estonian researchers have conducted a study, published in the journal Antiquity, whereThe researchers have divided the study cases into three main categories: 'bog mummies' - where the skin, soft tissue and hair is preserved, 'bog skeletons' - with only the bones surviving, and the third category being the partial remains of either bog mummies or skeletons.The study has revealed that the bog body practice is part of a millennia-long, deep-rooted tradition.Where a cause of death could be determined,. This violence is often interpreted as ritualistic sacrifices, executed criminals, or victims of violence. However, in the last few centuries,"This shows that we should not look for a single explanation for all finds," said Doctor van Beek, "accidental deaths and suicides may also have been more common in earlier periods."The study has also found that examples of bog body hotpots can be identified in wetlands where the remains of multiple people have been found. In some cases, these finds reflect a single act such asOther bogs were used time and again, and the human remains were accompanied by a wide range of other objects that are interpreted asSuch bogs are interpreted as cult places, that must have taken a central place in the belief system of local communities. Another remarkable category is formed by so-called 'war-booty sites', where large quantities of weapons are found alongside human remains."All in all, the fascinating new picture that emerges is one of an age-old, diverse and complex phenomenon, that tells multiple stories about major human themes like violence, religion and tragic losses," said Doctor van Beek.