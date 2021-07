© A. Mikkelsen



© N.H. Nielsen



An ancient man ate a simple meal of cooked cereals and fish before being hanged and dumped in a bog 2400 years ago. human sacrifice , and the peat bog he was buried in mummified his body in extraordinary detail., and they are collectively referred to as "bog bodies".Danish scientists first analysed Tollund Man's intestinal contents shortly after his body was discovered in 1950.But now Nina Helt Nielsen at Museum Silkeborg in Denmark and her colleagues have run new analyses on the contents of Tollund Man's large intestine,The research revealed- as well as the man's partially digested dinner. pale persicaria . Food crust indicated that the porridge was slightly burned and had been cooked in a clay pot.He probably picked up the parasites from eating poorly cooked meat and drinking unclean water well before his death, says Nielsen.As for his last meal, it was mostly ordinary for the time. "I'm pretty sure we would see something similar if we analysed the gut contents of other bog bodies," says Nielsen - although the pale persicaria seeds might have been a special addition as part of a sacrificial ritual.At about 1350 kilocalories, Tollund Man's last meal would have provided half his daily nutritional needs - and has been preserved in such detail that "we could almost reproduce the recipe", she says.