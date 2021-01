© Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Early Medieval Europe is frequently viewed as a time of cultural stagnation, often given the misnomer of the 'Dark Ages'. However, analysis has revealed new ideas could spread rapidly as communities were interconnected, creating a surprisingly unified culture in Europe.Dr. Emma Brownlee, Department of Archaeology, University of Cambridge, examined howsaid Dr. Brownlee.To explore this change, Emma examined over 33,000 graves from this period in one of the largest studies of its kind. Statistical analysis was used to create a 'heat map' of the practice, tracking how it changed in frequency over time.The results of this analysis, published in the journal Antiquity, reveal that"The most important finding is that the change from burial with grave goods to burial without them was contemporary across western Europe," said Dr. Brownlee. "Although we knew this was a widespread change before, no one has previously been able to show just how closely aligned the change was in areas that are geographically very far apart."Crucially, this contemporary transition, which may have been how these connections were facilitated. As the idea spread between communities, social pressure drove more people to adopt it. As more people did, this pressure grew — explaining why the spread of unfurnished funerals appeared to accelerate over time.With people sharing more similarities, this likely reinforced the connections themselves as well."The change in burial practice will have further reinforced those connections; with everyone burying their dead in the same manner, a medieval traveler could have gone anywhere in Europe and seen practices they were familiar with," said Dr. Brownlee.An interconnected Europe with long-distance trade and travel facilitating the spread of new ideas to create a shared culture may sound modern, but in reality, Europe has been 'global' for over a millennium.