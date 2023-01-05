snnnn
Resort officials are ringing in the new year with another deep powder day at Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colo. Monday, Purgatory received 23 inches of snow in 24 hours, bringing storm totals to 53 inches over the past 7 days.

Purgatory's mid-mountain base is now 52 inches with 102 open trails.

Purgatory is the only resort in North America that offers free unlimited skiing and riding to all kids ages 12 and under - no blackout days or purchase required. Guests can stop by the outside ticket window to pick up a free ticket for their little rippers. Please note proof of age is required.