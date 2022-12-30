© Getty Images

Italian WTA Tour professional Camila Giorgi is reportedly under investigation for allegedly obtaining fake documents to prove vaccination against COVID-19.Giorgi comes under suspicion as part of a wider investigation into the activities of an alleged 'anti-vax' doctor practising in Italy.The doctor's client list reads as something of a who's who of Italian celebrities and public figures, including the singer Madame.It stands to reason that this matter would fall to the International Tennis Integrity Agency to address.However, the fact that a criminal investigation is underway is likely to stall any disciplinary action against Giorgi for the time being.In February of 2022, Australian player Alex de Minaur was named in reports out of Spain as being under investigation for obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.However, de Minaur refuted those reports clearing up that he had spoken to authorities, but simply obtained a vaccination from a facility that came under investigation for issuing fake certificates."Hi everyone. I wanted to write a quick message here to avoid any misunderstanding regarding a report that is in the Spanish media about my vaccination certificate," de Minaur posted on Twitter."I received my first dose of the vaccine in London last summer, and the second one at the Hospital La Paz in Madrid. News came out today that the hospital is under investigation for providing falsified Covid certificates to some of its patients."I want to make it 100% clear that I received my second shot, that I have a completely valid, accurate and true vaccination record. Everyone around me, including my family, is fully vaccinated."I am not 'under investigation' in any way as is being suggested and my name is connected to this story simply because I was a patient at the hospital (as many thousands of others were)."