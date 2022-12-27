© Associated Press



Having promised that it would reveal its response to the recently implemented by the G7 price cap on Russian oil exports, moments ago the Kremlin did not disappoint, and as the WSJ reports, Russian President Vladimir Putinallowing deliveries to those nations only on the basis of a special permission from the Kremlin leader.According to the decree, the retaliatory measures are scheduled to come into effect Feb. 1 and last through July 1, 2023.Russia's actions are a response to what the decree described as unfriendly actions of the U.S., foreign states and international organizations that contradict international law, and are designed "to protect the national interests of the Russian Federation," the decree said.The European Union and the U.K. earlier this month banned the import of seaborne Russian crude, while the Group of Seven nations put a ceiling on other sales by barring Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at above $60 a barrel.And now,one which paradoxically was not meant to punish Putin but to keep Russian oil flowing.While the price cap has not seen a major impact on pricing so far, that will likely change soon: As shown below, Urals oil is trading with a generous discount to spot Brent, and was last seen around $50.In other words, those nations buying Urals - mostly China and India - are not violating the G-7 pact... yet. However, once Urals follows Brent higher, and its price rises above $60/barrel that will change, and at that pointThe news, which was largely as expected, has not had an impact on the price of oil with WTI and Brent both trading at three week highs following news that China was ending zero-covid policies and reopening its economy.As for the US stepping in a providing emergency cover to nations who may be caught in the crossfire, sorry - Joe already drained a third of the SPR to get Democrats reelected.