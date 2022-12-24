national guard blizzard zelensky biden

(L) New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade based in Latham prepare their Humvees for missions as a massive snow storm hits New York March 14, 2017.
(R) Biden and Zelensky meet before Zelensky's congressional address demanding more aid for Ukraine
The National Guard Bureau "is currently working the issue with DFAS time now," the letter read, "we would hope the issue is rectified today or tomorrow."

On Friday it was revealed that the Biden administration failed to pay numerous National Guard troops their final year end pay on time during the week of Christmas. The failure came after approving a contoversial additional $45 billion aid package to Ukraine, and the House passing a $1.7 trillion spending plan.

"Hello gents," began a letter sent to members of the National Guard, obtained by The Post Millennial, "if you have been tracking, the pay issue that has been plaguing the unit and the division as well." Reports came in from Pennsylvania, Georgia, and South Carolina from troops angered and upset that their pay hadn't yet come through.

national guard pay late aid to Ukraine
"You are probably already tracking there are pay issues. Many soldiers were due pay today. They received LES but did not receive funds." An LES, or a Leave and Earning Statement, is simply a pay stub, but it was not accompanied by funds.

The letter revealed that this is a "nation wide" issue, and that this issue "seems to be at DFAS [Defense Finance and Accounting Service] and is related to the CR."

"NGB [National Guard Bureau] is currently working the issue with DFAS time now," the letter added, stating that "we would hope the issue is rectified today or tomorrow."

"This is unfortunate and can cause serious issues and aggravation across the formation which are understandable. Especially 2 days before Christmas," the letter stated. "I think the messaging is important that it's understood the issues are at the highest levels and that everyone in the Division and State are pushing for immediate resolution."

Another email posted to Twitter by Georgia National Guard soldier James Jarrett read, "the current Continuing Resolution expired today."

"All payments scheduled for 23 DEC are being held until the new FY23 budget is fully approved and signed congress passed the FY23 budget yesterday the housr [sic] has to approve it and then to POTUS to sign hopefully by today."

"With that being sais DFAS is holding all payments until new budget is signed," the email continued. "From what im being told funds hopefully will be released tonight if its signed by POTUS today." [sic]
national guard paychecks late christmas
© DJ Gotti/Twitter
Congress approved the $1.7 trillion spending plan on Friday, which allows for funds outlays through September.

Update: Sources tell The Post Millennial that paychecks were processed at approximately 12 am on December 24.

The Pentagon was reached for comment.