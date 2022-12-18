NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

2022 is almost over! Joe and Niall look back on some of the highs (and lows) of a turbulent year. From crushing freedom protests in Canada to raking in billion$ from war in Ukraine, it was another great year... for the elites.For the people, not so much, but at least the 'clown shoes' antics of their leaders have clarified much about so-called 'democracy'.01:47:52— 73.7 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Odysee and Rumble.