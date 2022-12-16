It is with deep grief that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Ball. Tim made his end of life transition Sept 24th with his wife of over 60 years at his side, holding his hand.Given that the execrable Michael Mann never paid his court ordered costs, the Ball family has authorized me to start a GoFundMe on their behalf to cover funeral and other expenses.
At Tim's request there will be no public service.
Our family will gather privately to celebrate Tim's life together in the beautiful home he built with his wife, at the table that we had the blessing to have shared many meals together. One of Tim's great joys was sitting back to watch his family talk, laugh & enjoy each others company. We will raise our glasses to toast the incredible man we all deeply love.
In Lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests that you join them in raising a glass in honour of Tim.
During this difficult time we ask that all communications be directed to: generalistjournal@gmail.com
Thank you,
The Ball Family
I'm sure the climate skeptic community will rise to the occasion. I will make an announcement about the GoFundMe on WUWT tomorrow.
In the meantime, please see this video, honoring Dr. Ball and his lifetime of achevements: Tim Ball Receives the Lifetime Achievement in Climate Science Award.
Comment: With the transitioning of Dr. Tim Ball, the world has lost a stalwart voice against the AGW nonsense that has usurped the headlines and much of our lives today. The nonsense that has many today reliant on windmills and solar power, while being slaves to carbon taxes. With Mr. Ball, there were not many who could document the underhanded work of people like Maurice Strong and the IPCC organ, while helping to shine a light on the operators behind the scenes.
Indeed, RIP Tim Ball.