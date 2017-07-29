The court trial of Michael Mann, the creator of the infamous "hockey stick" IPCC proof of CO2 global warming has refused to show his research after a court battle with Dr Tim Ball. Dr Ball called into question Mann's research and Dr. Ball showed that CO2 trails global temperatures, not leads them. Mann still refused to show his publicly funded research and how he came up with the "hockey stick" so was slapped with a contempt of court charge. Fittingly, all the new reports indicate the Earth is entering a grand solar minimum and global temperatures will drop, we see an unusually cold Europe, Asian temperatures down, both poles cooler than average and Arctic sea ice grows yet again for the fourth year in a row.


