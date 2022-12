Study limitations

A new study by U.K. researchers sheds light on the complex nature of so-called "long COVID" symptoms in young persons.The researchers' findings, published earlier this month in The Lancet Regional Heath — Europe, stand in contrast to the widely held perception that debilitating symptoms following COVID-19 are frequent and enduring. Dr. Vinay Prasad , a hematologist-oncologist and professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, offers a summary of the paper here The study involved two large groups of children and young people (CYP), ages 11-17, who were followed for a year after presenting for a COVID-19 PCR test.We are thus unable to determine whether COVID-19 vaccines contribute to — or mitigate — the risk of long COVID.This unique study had three important strengths. First, the incidence of symptoms among those who contracted COVID-19 is comparable to what has been shown in other studies of adolescents. This lends credibility to the results.This allows us to determine whether those who report post-infection symptoms remain debilitated or whether they get better over time.Third, the researchers also followed a matched group of CYP who did not contract COVID-19 during the same observation period. This allowed them to estimate how many of the reported symptoms were not actually due to COVID-19 but originated from other factors present in both groups.The study involved a sample of 5,086 non-hospitalized CYP ages 11-17. Of those, 2,909 were SARS-CoV-2-positive at baseline and 2,177 were SARS-CoV-2-negative.The two groups matched by age, sex and geography.Each participant in the study self-reported various symptoms of "long COVID" at zero, six and 12 months from enrollment.The researchers assessed 21 separate symptoms. Of those, only two increased in prevalence over the 12-month observational period: shortness of breath and fatigue.Let's first examine these two symptoms more closely to demonstrate how this study offers something revelatory.If, as in other studies, the prevalence of these two symptoms were simply given as a cross-section at each time, we would conclude that those unfortunate to suffer these long-haul symptoms didn't get better and, in fact, got worse.However, because the study was longitudinal and had a non-COVID-19 cohort, we instead see this:For each symptom, the percentage of those who were COVID-19-negative appears to the left of those who were COVID-19-positive. This is what we find:However, as noted above, the percentage of CYP suffering these symptoms as a whole gets larger. This is because previously asymptomatic participants are reporting new-onset symptoms six and 12 months later.Are these new symptoms from the bout with COVID-19 experienced six and 12 months prior? This is where having a COVID-19-negative cohort becomes useful.Examining the data more closely, for symptoms initially reported, those with COVID-19 had a greater prevalence after 12 months (5.4% for shortness of breath and 13.8% for tiredness) compared to those who were COVID-19-negative.The authors state in their discussion:The researchers also examined the prevalence of symptoms that manifested six and 12 months after enrollment. These cover areas of mental health, well-being and fatigue. Note the consistency between the two groups in every measure:The authors summarize: