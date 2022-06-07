Long Covid exists at a non-trivial level in those who had symptomatic disease that was serious enough to warrant seeking assistance from their healthcare providers.

There are no useful data on the incidence of Long Covid in people that had mild Covid disease.

There are no useful data on the protection offered by the vaccines.

There is a strong suggestion that there are significant levels of vaccine injury in vaccinated individuals who weren't infected with Covid.

Rates of myocarditis appear to be very high in the group that included vaccine side-effects in the six months after vaccination (but where Covid infection occurred at least 30 days before vaccination).

The vaccinated and unvaccinated data come from different times of the year (see supplementary table 1). The data for the vaccinated group are based on infections that occurred between the start of July 2021 and mid-October 2021 (the control group data come from a matched period). The data for the unvaccinated group are based on infections that occurred between mid-January 2021 and the end of July 2021. This means that the vaccinated group were predominantly infected with Delta variant, while the unvaccinated group were were probably infected with original Wuhan variant or the Beta variant. There might also be seasonal effects that could show up in differences between the two groups.

As unlikely as it sounds, the 'unvaccinated' group contain individuals that were vaccinated - the only restriction was that they were unvaccinated at the point of infection and 30 days afterwards. The paper doesn't indicate the level of vaccination in the unvaccinated group, but given the very high levels of vaccination achieved in the USA in those aged 40 or over it is likely that the majority of individuals in the 'unvaccinated' group were vaccinated after their infection.

Indeed, analysis of the characteristics of the vaccinated participants shows that the majority were vaccinated between January and March 2021, many months before they were infected with Covid. The study data suggest that on average there was period of seven months after vaccination before data was collected on their potential side effects (six months before infection and then another 30 days to exclude acute Covid symptoms).

Had been vaccinated for some time at point of Covid infection; vaccine side-effects that occurred within around half a year after vaccination aren't included; they were probably infected with Delta variant;

Unvaccinated at point of infection and 30 days later; probably vaccinated later; the data include short term (weeks) vaccine side-effects and medium term vaccine side-effects (months); the individuals were probably infected with the original Wuhan or Beta variant in the early part of the year.

These data are astounding - they suggest that there are a significant level of serious negative health consequences of vaccination, of the order of 0.5% to 1% (and possibly higher) for each condition, and with around 1.5% to 4% of the vaccinated suffering some condition that resulted in them seeking support from their healthcare provider.

However, for some reason there being scary levels of 'Long Covid' appears to be more important than there being 'scary levels' of vaccine-induced injury, and these data weren't reported by the authors.

Myocarditis risk was double the expected (background) rate in those infected with Covid after vaccination , but ignoring any myocarditis between the point of vaccination and about six months post vaccination.

, but ignoring any myocarditis between the point of vaccination and about six months post vaccination. Myocarditis risk was 40-fold the expected rate in those who were unvaccinated at the point where they caught Covid, but who were probably vaccinated after this point and where myocarditis risk includes the weeks and months after vaccination (for the majority that will have been vaccinated).

What's truly weird is that this is probably the most significant finding in their paper, yet it is relegated to a footnote; there's no mention of myocarditis elsewhere in the paper. The authors clearly knew about it because they did include the data in the footnote, but decided to ignore it anyway. I'm sure that things would be cleared up if the authors could explain why they decided to ignore this important part of their results.

The authors almost certainly found that the vaccinated that suffer breakthrough infection had higher risk of negative health conditions in the months following vaccination, compared with control groups (those without prior Covid infection).

In those not hospitalised, around 8% experienced a negative health condition of some type.

Their data weren't robust enough to support the conclusion that the 'unvaccinated' suffered increased levels of sequelae after infection, because it is likely that the majority of their 'unvaccinated' group were vaccinated after infection with Covid.

The data strongly suggest a high level of negative health conditions after vaccination in those not infected with Covid, compared with historical norms. The authors decided to not analyse their data in this way.

The authors also decided to ignore the significant results they found regarding myocarditis risk.

Amanuensis is an ex-academic and senior Government scientist. He blogs at Bartram's Folly.