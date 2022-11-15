Reluctance to Publicly Address Post-Jab Long COVID

"Probing possible side effects presents a dilemma to researchers: They risk fomenting rejection of vaccines that are generally safe, effective, and crucial to saving lives," Science writes.6 "'You have to be very careful' before tying COVID-19 vaccines to complications, Nath cautions. 'You can make the wrong conclusion ... The implications are huge.'"

In other words, it's all about protecting the vaccine industry, which has now merged with and become the experimental gene therapy industry.

What's Causing Long COVID?

"When they used antibodies to look for evidence of coronavirus proteins in the monocytes ... they found them — in spades. Seventy-three percent of the 'non-classical' monocytes in long-COVID patients carried the coronavirus proteins ...



These types of monocytes have often been thought to be anti-inflammatory, but recent studies show that they can, in some situations, produce pro-inflammatory cytokines. They're mostly involved in 'trash cleanup,' and the antiviral response ...



The authors believe these monocytes were drawn to coronavirus-infected cells in the blood vessels, where they ingested them, and then put a coronavirus protein on their surface to alert the immune system.



The problem in long COVID occurs when they are drawn to the blood vessels and injure them, or cause the blood vessels to inappropriately dilate.



These nonclassical monocytes are the only monocytes to carry the CX3CR1 receptor, which when it binds to fractalkine, turns on an anti-apoptotic protein that allows the monocytes to survive longer than usual. It also causes the monocytes to revert from their anti-inflammatory state, and start pumping out pro-inflammatory cytokines.



These are important steps as most monocytes die within a few days, and having very long-lived (up to at least 16 months) coronavirus protein-carrying monocytes is a crucial aspect of Patterson's hypothesis ...



The monocyte binding also triggers the production of VEGF — which Patterson reports is elevated in almost all long haulers. VEGF then dilates the blood vessels causing, Patterson thinks, feelings of fullness in the head, migraines, and perhaps cognitive problems."

The Autoantibody Theory

"In 2020, while hunting for antibody therapies for COVID-19, [Prüss] and his colleagues discovered that of 18 antibodies they identified with potent effects against SARS-CoV-2, four also targeted healthy tissues in mice — a sign they could trigger autoimmune problems ...



Over the past year, research groups have detected unusually high levels of autoantibodies, which can attack the body's own cells and tissues, in people after a SARS-CoV-2 infection.



In Nature in May 2021, immunologists Aaron Ring and Akiko Iwasaki at Yale School of Medicine and their colleagues reported13 finding autoantibodies in acute COVID-19 patients that target the immune system and brain; they are now investigating how long the autoantibodies persist and whether they can damage tissues ...



In a paper Prüss and his colleagues are about to submit, they describe finding autoantibodies that attack mouse neurons and other brain cells in at least one-third of those patients."

Other Working Theories

"Researchers investigated the antigens of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — present in blood plasma samples collected from individuals with long COVID and typical COVID-19 infection.



They found that one particular SARS-CoV-2 antigen — the spike protein — was present in the blood of a majority of long COVID patients, up to a year after they were first diagnosed with COVID-19. In patients with typical COVID-19 infection, however, the spike protein was not detected.



This finding provides evidence for the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 can persist in the body through viral reservoirs, where it continues to release spike protein and trigger inflammation."

mRNA Shots Injure Hearts of ALL Recipients

Swiss research found ALL mRNA jab recipients suffered some level of heart injury, even if they were asymptomatic.

"Crucially, the study found elevated troponin levels — indicating heart injury — across all vaccinated people ... This indicates the vaccine is routinely injuring the heart (an organ which does not heal well) and that the known injuries are just the more severe instances of a far larger number occurring right across the board ... These are not rare events, as is often claimed by medical authorities and in the media. They are alarmingly common."

COVID Jab Deaths Are Being Buried

How to Treat Long COVID

The FLCCC treatment protocol — The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has developed protocols both for those struggling with long COVID and those injured by the COVID jabs. You can download both from covid19criticalcare.com.

Spike protein detox — Remedies that can help inhibit, neutralize and eliminate spike protein have been identified by the World Health Council. Inhibitors that prevent the spike protein from binding to your cells include Prunella vulgaris, pine needle tea, emodin, neem, dandelion extract and the drug ivermectin. Dr. Pierre Kory, of FLCCC, believes ivermectin may be the best approach to bind the circulating spike protein.

Spike protein neutralizers, which prevent the spike from damaging cells, include N-acetylcysteine (NAC), glutathione, fennel tea, star anise tea, pine needle tea, St. John's wort, comfrey tea and vitamin C.

Time-restricted eating (TRE) can help eliminate the toxic proteins by stimulating autophagy, and nattokinase, a form of fermented soy, is helpful for reducing blood clots, Several additional detox remedies can be found in "World Council for Health Reveals Spike Protein Detox."

Nutritional support — "Treating Long-Haul Syndrome" lists nutritional supplements recommended for long COVID by Dr. Al Johnson, such as vitamin C (to calm inflammation), vitamin D (for overall immune function optimization), glutathione (to quell inflammation) and NAC (as a precursor to glutathione).

Dr. Peter McCullough reports having had some success treating neurological symptoms with fluvoxamine, an SSRI antidepressant, and a March 2022 review paper24 suggests combating the neurotoxic effects of the spike protein using the flavonoids luteolin and quercetin.

"The supplement contains nutrients and plant bio-extracts for critical immune restoration after surviving a viral infection, with ingredients including zinc, vitamin D, quercetin, bromelain, St. John's wort, Indian frankincense and beta caryophyllene, a cannabinoid CB2 agonist (agonists turn protein molecule receptors on; antagonists turn them off)."





