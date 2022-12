© AFP

Russia says international law supports Serbia's position in breakaway province

The ongoing standoff in Kosovo bears an uncanny resemblance to the Donbass crisis, Russia's envoy to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Rossiya 24 TV channel on Monday."The whole situation,, he argued.Comparing the Donbass crisis to tensions in Kosovo, the ambassador added that, Botsan-Kharchenko warned.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic still seeks to get out of this spiral of tensions "through peaceful means" and avoid transforming it into a full-blown conflict, according to the envoy."Pristina openly ... bets on hard power, brute force," Botsan-Kharchenko added, which makes a peaceful resolution "extremely hard" to reach.The US and its allies continue to enable the ethnic Albanians in the province, the Russian ambassador has said recently, comparing it with their behavior towards Kiev.Belgrade has accused the West of ignoring the grievances of Kosovo Serbs and noticing them only "when they are on the barricades." Meanwhile, Vucic called on Serbs in the breakaway province on Sunday to "be calm and peaceful" as well as to refrain from any aggressive moves against EULEX and KFOR, the EU- and NATO-led missions stationed in Kosovo. "We will do everything to preserve peace and stability," he added at the time.Moscow is "alarmed" by the mounting tensions in Kosovo, which are the fault of "radical" ethnic Albanian authorities in the breakaway Serbian province and their Western sponsors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.said Zakharova. Only the forbearance of local Serbs and the government in Belgrade is preventing things from sliding into open violence, she added.She specifically called out German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's recent statement that such a deployment would be "totally unacceptable," which Serbia has slammed as "absurd ."Instead of pressuring the ethnic Albanians to abide by the signed agreements, the US and the EU have "blatantly sabotaged" the Brussels document, while preferring the "vicious practice" of bullying and blaming the Kosovo Serbs, Zakharova noted.The relative peace lasted less than two weeks, however, as ethnic Albanian police deployed in force in Serb-majority areas, harassing a kindergarten and a family winery.