Vucic calls on Serbians and Albanians in Kosovo to preserve peace, alleges Pristina's 'policy of terror'

a larger part of the international community, which is pretending it doesn't see what is going on,"

National Security Council meeting

Serbia will file a request with the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation on Saturday."Today we agreed on the text which, according to Resolution 1244 of the United Nations Security Council,. As we agreed with Prime Minister [Ana Brnabic] today, the government's decision will be released on Monday or Tuesday," the president said."Today, we discussed what we are to do. It is important for us to call on both the Albanians and the Serbs for preserving peace and pacifying the situation," he told Serbia's national television after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council called following the aggravation of the situation in northern Kosovo.He also called on the Serbs in northern Kosovo to stay calm and not to yield to provocations."We have taken corresponding measures to defend our motherland. I have issued important orders and the National Security Council has accepted them. I am proud of our soldiers and policemen.he said.According to Vucic, Pristina's policy of terror is meant to do away with the "Serb problem" in Kosovo and Metohija."They [the Kosovo police] intruded with special units [to Kosovo's territories populated by Serbs] today, as they did yesterday and the day before yesterday, but the international community is pretending not to see them <...>.he said.The Serbian National Security Council meeting was called over the aggravation of the situation in northern Kosovo after, at the Jarinje checkpoint on the administrative border between Kosovo and Metohija, and central Serbia.and took to the streets in protest not to let Pantic be taken to Pristina. KFOR (a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo) and EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo) patrols have been pulled to the barricades.Later, Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti demanded the Serbs remove the barricades by Sunday evening, warning that police would be deployed otherwise.