A lynch mob in Mexico targeted two gunmen who had just killed a local politician in recent days.The locals captured one of the gunmen who they beat and dragged along city streets as they made their way to a tree for the hanging. A short video captured the moment.Officials did not release any information on the case.Editor's Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas' Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish . This article was written by ".P. Mireles" from Tamaulipas.