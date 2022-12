she weaponized them against colleagues.

The Grey's Anatomy writer accused of faking a cancer battle and fabricating stories of abortion and family suicide to inspire episodes of the show has confessed that she made it all up in a bombshell interview with The Ankler. Elisabeth Finch admits in the interview with journalist Peter Kiefer - who first broke the story of her lies for The Ankler - that she 'f****d up'.'What I did was wrong. Not okay. F***d up. All the words,' she said.Finch went to such great extents to conceal the cancer lie that she had friends drop her off at the famed Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, pretending she was having treatment inside, only to roam the halls to kill time while her friends waited outside.She claims the 'context' of the lie is that she suffered 'years of medical purgatory' after hurting her knee while hiking, and requiring multiple surgeries to fix it.'But it was dead quiet. And I had no support and went back to my old maladaptive coping mechanism - I lied and made something up because I needed support and attention and that's the way I went after it.'That's where that lie started - in that silence.'Eventually, parts of her fake story ended up in the story lines of the show.'I think it was something that got really freaking out of control and that's what happens when you're dealing with a maladaptive way of dealing with things. It just gets bigger.It wasn't until she met her now ex-wife, Jennifer Beyer, in 2019, that things started to unravel for her.Beyer's background as a nurse piqued her suspicion about Finch's story.She said that she did not anticipate being found out, and that she felt no need to confess her lies even to her wife.'I didn't walk around thinking that I have this secret and that I was going to get caught. I didn't stand there on my wedding day thinking, 'S**t, I haven't told her this' because it was buried so far down.'And I didn't think your [March] piece was inevitable particularly because I didn't think I bothered anyone,' she said.'Every once in awhile the thought would pop up that I wish I could tell Shonda because of the person that she is and because she has the ability to understand that people do really f****d up things but that doesn't make them a f****d up person.'She sees people and the antidote to shame is being seen.'The story made its way to Kiefer, who broke it for The Ankler.In 2012, she started telling friends that doctors has found a tumor on her spine.In her first article about the diagnosis, she wrote for Elle: 'I catch fragmented glimpses of my bald reflection in the elevator mirror as I go up, up, up - to a white-walled conference room, where a small herd of well-groomed doctors, all equally inscrutable, awaits.In the original scoop, Finch did not comment. She resigned from the show and checked into the trauma center again, hiding away for six weeks. Now, she says she wants to come clean.'I wish I had a grid that showed me who's not talking to me because they can't [legally], who's not talking to me because they don't know what to say. Who's not talking to me because they're pissed off.'And then who's sitting there waiting for me to reach out. I have no clue. It's been a very quiet, very sad time.'That's what master manipulators do. What she's done is absolutely unconscionable but... She does not deserve to have a voice.'Finch has not been working since the scandal broke in March.Now, she says she hopes to return to writing for TV shows, and it says it would be her 'dream' to work for The Handmaid's Tale.