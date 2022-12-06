The authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado say lightning strikes killed five people and injured seven others at the weekend.Speaking to state radio in Pemba, Mr Constantino said that in addition to causing fatalities, the phenomenon damaged the electrical system of the district administration building.Lightning strikes, cyclones and floods are common in central and northern Mozambique, particularly during the rainy season that runs between October and the end of March.Source: BBC