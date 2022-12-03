Videos began circulating on Twitter on Friday, December 2 showing the fire at the historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent Ohio (USA).
Prominent Twitter account @rawalerts tweeted a video of the fire alongside the caption: "Right now multiple Firefighters are currently battling a extremely large fire at a flour mill plant in Kent Ohio the exact cause is currently unknown. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time."
Twitter user Jeremy Nobile shared pictures sent by a friend alongside the caption: "The historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent caught fire this morning.
"The property has been a challenge for developers but an iconic piece of the city's downtown skyline. Friend of mine sent me these pics a little while ago."
Emily Curtis shared a video alongside the caption: "Big fire in downtown Kent, Ohio... prayers, Flashes!!! #KentState #KentOhio."
According to Kent State University officials, firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene at around 9.30 am and are still battling the blaze.
The mill, which was established in Downtown Kent in 1879 by the Williams Brothers, ceased production in 2016.
And so prior to the fire there may have been the possibility that it could have been revived as a working mill.
However, it remains an iconic building and was recently purchased the property in 2019.
No cause of the fire has been determined and no injuries have been reported at this time, as reported by wksu.org.
The fire comes after a huge blaze ripped through Flying J petrol station in San Antonio Texas (USA) on December 1.
