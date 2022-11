© REUTERS/Jim Urquhart



'MIXED BAG'

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, and another leader of the right-wing group, were found guilty on Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, an important win for the Justice Department.The verdicts against Rhodes and four co-defendants , after three days of deliberations by the 12-member jury, came in the highest-profile trial so far to emerge from the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a failed bid to overturn then-President Trump's 2020 election defeat.The charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.James Lee Bright, an attorney for Rhodes, said he thinks the verdict will inform how the Justice Department proceeds on the other seditious conspiracy prosecutions."The return in this, even though we're not pleased with it, probably speaks to the fact that the DOJ is going to go full steam ahead in like fashion on all the others," Bright told reporters outside court.Rhodes, who wears an eye patch after accidentally shooting himself in the face with his own gun, is one of the most prominent defendants of the roughly 900 charged over the attack. Meggs, who heads the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter, was the only defendant besides Rhodes in this trial who played a leadership role in the organization.Rhodes in 2009 founded the Oath Keepers, a militia group whose members include current and retired U.S. military personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders. Its members have showed up, often heavily armed, at protests and political events around the United States including the racial justice demonstrations following the murder of a Black man named George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer."The Justice Department is committed to holding accountable those criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.Rhodes' lawyer Ed Tarpley called the verdicts "a mixed bag.""We are grateful for the not guilty verdicts received. We are disappointed in the guilty verdicts," Tarpley told reporters outside court.Prosecutors during the trial said Rhodes and his co-defendants planned to use force to prevent Congress from formally certifying Biden's election victory. Meggs, Watkins and Harrelson all entered the Capitol clad in tactical gear.Fifty witnesses testified during the trial, including Rhodes and two of his co-defendants.Watkins, a transgender woman who fled the U.S. Army after being confronted with homophobic slurs, and Caldwell, a disabled U.S. Navy veteran, also chose to testify.Her attorney, Jonathan Crisp, told reporters he was "grateful" his client was acquitted of sedition.Attorneys for both Harrelson and Rhodes told reporters after the trial they intend to appeal the convictions.