oath keepers Stewart Rhodes

Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes (center)
Founder Stewart Rhodes, 56, is being charged for the first time in connection to the events.

The founder of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers and 10 others in the group have been indicted and arrested for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the planning of the 2021 incident.

Founder Stewart Rhodes, 56, is being charged for the first time in connection to events leading up to and on Jan. 6, according to a statement from the Justice Department released Thursday and obtained by NBC News. The other 10, including nine others who already faced charges in connection to the riot, were also indicted.

Rhodes put out a call on the group's website in the days before the attack for "all patriots who can be in DC" to travel to Washington for a "security mission" to "stand tall in support of President Trump's fight," NBC News also reports.

The new indictment was handed down Wednesday and made public Thursday.