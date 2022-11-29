© coingeek



"Who controls the food supply controls the people;

who controls the energy can control whole continents;

who controls money can control the world."

— Henry Kissinger

Health: "You didn't take your booster... sorry, you're not allowed in public spaces."

"You didn't take your booster... sorry, you're not allowed in public spaces." Energy: "You used your energy allotment this month... sorry, your electric car won't start."

"You used your energy allotment this month... sorry, your electric car won't start." Food: "You ate too much meat this week... sorry, your money is only good for plants (or bugs)."

"You ate too much meat this week... sorry, your money is only good for plants (or bugs)." Savings: "If you don't take your rations soon... sorry, your money will expire at the end of the month."

"If you don't take your rations soon... sorry, your money will expire at the end of the month." Free Speech: "You shared info that we disagree with... sorry, our algorithm is fining you." (PayPal has already started doing this)