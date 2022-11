© Image source, Police handout



A drug "super cartel" that controlled about a third of Europe's cocaine supply has been dismantled, police have announced.They included a British national, who is suspected of heading the operation.Those arrested included six "high-value targets" - those most wanted by international police.It is the latest in a series of police efforts to hack encrypted phones used by organised crime networks to traffic drugs and launder money.The others were made earlier this month, between 8-19 November, during coordinated raids across the other six countries, Europol said.A video posted to the agency's YouTube page showed teams of investigators and sniffer dogs searching homes filled with luxury cars, although it is unclear if any assets were seized during the arrests.He allegedly continued to lead the cartel from the UAE.Dutch prosecutors said they would request the extradition of the suspects from the UAE who now face large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering charges.Earlier this month, police in Spain conducted a series of raids that resulted in the discovery of the largest haul of cannabis ever found. The packaged marijuana found was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants.Niamh Eastwood, executive director of charity Release, which supports the decriminalisation and regulation of illegal drugs, said it was a "resilient market".She said the 2020 international policing operation that brought down EncroChat, a mobile network and maker of modified smartphones used by organised crime groups, led to the seizure of 20 tonnes of drugs in the UK."At the time, this was described this as 'the broadest and deepest ever UK operation into serious organised crime'," Ms Eastwood told the BBC. "However, cocaine and other drugs continued be easily available across the country."