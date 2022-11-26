© Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

Swiss football captain Granit Xhaka has rejected the deluge of virtue signaling taking place at the World Cup, asserting his team isn't in Qatar to "hand out lessons to anyone."Supporters attending games have also been told they can't wear rainbow hats or carry LGBT flags into stadiums, although this policy has now been reversed.Meanwhile, Wales national coach Rob Page chided Germany, who lost 2-1 to Japan after their hands over mouths PR stunt, suggesting it made them lose focus on the match itself.As we discuss in the video below, while you can be arrested for promoting LGBT in Qatar, in the west, you can be arrested for disrespecting LGBT.We're so much better!