A Gallup poll has found that fewer than a third of Americans remain worried about COVID.

"Twenty-eight percent of Americans say they are 'very' or 'somewhat worried' they will get COVID — the lowest percentage Gallup has recorded since the summer of 2021," the pollster notes.

The survey also found that 78% believe the pandemic to be "over," a new high, with most people saying that everyone should "lead their normal lives as much as possible and avoid interruptions to work and business."
Gallup further notes that "The same poll finds the smallest percentages of Americans yet reporting they are steering clear of specific situations because of the coronavirus, including avoiding large crowds (24%), avoiding travel by plane or public transportation (19%), avoiding going to public places (16%) and avoiding small gatherings (13%)."

"Use of face masks remains fairly common, but the 40% saying they have worn one in the past week when outside their home is also a new low during the pandemic," the pollster adds.

Most Americans are not bothering with social distancing anymore either, according to the poll.
"About six in 10 Americans (59%) say they have made no attempt to isolate themselves from people outside their household in the past 24 hours — the most eschewing social distancing since the beginning of the pandemic," Gallup explains.

"Sixteen percent, similar to the level in April, now say they have completely or mostly isolated themselves from people outside their household, while 25% — the lowest reading since April 2020 — say they have isolated themselves partially or a little," the report further notes.

Despite the findings, along with all the recent revelations about vaccines and vaccine mandates, globalist technocrats appear to be planning to bring back vaccine passports for the "next pandemic."