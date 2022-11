© Getty Images

78% believe the pandemic to be "over."A Gallup poll has found that fewer than a third of Americans remain worried about COVID."Twenty-eight percent of Americans say they are 'very' or 'somewhat worried' they will get COVID — the lowest percentage Gallup has recorded since the summer of 2021," the pollster notes. Most Americans are not bothering with social distancing anymore either, according to the poll.Despite the findings, along with all the recent revelations about vaccines and vaccine mandates, globalist technocrats appear to be planning to bring back vaccine passports for the "next pandemic."