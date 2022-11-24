Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended 68 clandestine gunmakers in 31 Russian regions in a nationwide security sweep, seizing over 300 firearms, thousands of cartridges and almost 20 kg of explosives, the FSB press office told TASS on Tuesday."The Federal Security Service in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the National Guard foiled the criminal activity ofcomplicit in restoring the combat properties of civilian guns at underground workshops and their sale," the press office said in a statement.FSB operatives, it said."The activity of 31 underground workshops for the upgrade of weapons and the production of ammunition was busted," the statement reads.The security sweep was carried out in October in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, the republics of Ingushetia, Mordovia, North Ossetia - Alania and Khakassia, the Altai, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Stavropol, Kemerovo (Kuzbass), Arkhangelsk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Kurgan, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Pskov, Rostov, Samara, Smolensk, Tomsk, Ulyanovsk and Chelyabinsk Regions, the FSB press office reported.The weapons seized by the FSB operatives included a PTRD anti-tank rifle, 3 machine-guns, 22 assault rifles, 14 submachine-guns, 114 rifles, carbines and guns, 150 pistols and revolvers, and also a 50mm mortar and a KPM-1A exploder, it specified.