Rev. Al Sharpton's charity nearly doubled his compensation and also shelled out close to $300,000 for private jets so that he and other bigwigs could attend "important gatherings."Sharpton, 68, and other NAN senior staff, along with victims' families got to fly on the private flights to events, funerals and "important gatherings," according to a NAN spokeswoman."Some of it was me. Some of it was the chairman. Some of it was victims' families," Sharpton told The Post, noting the pandemic was still forcing commercial carriers to cancel flights.The organization hauled in $7.3 million in revenue in 2021, down from $11.1 million the previous year when George Floyd was killed, sparking nationwide protests. NAN said it raised extra money in 2020 to fund its March on Washington — which it said cost more than $1 million — and to pay for funerals.In 2017, Sharpton sold the rights to his life story to NAN for $531,000 with the organization intending to turn around and off-load them for a profit.NAN contends it has made back its money and turned a profit with projects such as "Loudmouth," a documentary on the firebrand preacher and MSNBC host. But its tax filings do not specifically show any revenue from such sales."The board has not agreed to release revenue streams for the sale of life rights," NAN spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger said.The documentary, which was first shown at film festivals last spring, will have its nationwide theatrical release on Dec. 9. But it will open on Dec. 6 at The Picture House in Bronxville, a wealthy Westchester County suburb that is nearly all white.Noerdlinger said the screening was "at a theater that regularly airs documentaries this time of year."