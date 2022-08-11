© AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Twenty-eight civil rights and health care groups announced Tuesday they have requested that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) address "dietary racism" in national school lunch programs, raising concerns to the federal agency about forcing millions of minority children to drink cow's milk without allowing them a healthier alternative.The NSLP covers 30 million children in 100,000 schools across the U.S., a program the civil rights groups said children of color are historically overrepresented in.The letter was signed by leading national groups such as Progressive Democrats of America, the Maryland chapter of the NAACP, Switch4Good, the Center for a Humane Economy and the National Action Network Washington Bureau, which was founded by civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton."It is patently discriminatory to require a doctor's note for a nearly ubiquitous condition," they wrote in the letter. "Black, Native American, Asian and Latino kids are being punished for their race and heritage."They estimated that millions of minority children could be affected in the classroom because of the USDA policy, urging the agency to allow soy milk, a federally recognized nutritional product, as an official substitute in the NSLP."It is hard to imagine a more inequitable and socially unjust USDA practice than the force feeding of milk to [minority] children in our schools," the letter reads."Until children of color are properly provided for in the USDA-funded NSLP, the 'And Justice for All' posters that the agency requires participating public schools to display in their lunch rooms is simply empty rhetoric as injustices are visited on millions of underserved children each day," they added.