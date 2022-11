Doctors in Ontario are reportedly being advised to consider using psychiatric medicines on patients who refuse the vaccine.During an interview at 'Let Freedom Reign Tour,' Physician and Cancer Researcher Dr. William Makis claimed that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario sent out a note to doctors implying that their unvaccinated patients may be suffering from a mental illness and should be prescribed psychiatric medicine.The Gateway Pundit reached out to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for comment.You can watch the full interview here On his Gettr account, Makis claimed that fact-checkers were caught lying about a Canadian doctor's sudden death.The Gateway Pundit previously reported that three physicians at Canada's Trillium Health Partners-Mississauga Hospital died unexpectedly in the same week.The three physicians who died the same week were Dr. Lorne Segall (July 17), Dr. Stephen McKenzie (July 18), and Dr. Jakub Sawicki (July 21).The hospital claimed that the social media rumor that their deaths were related to the COVID-19 vaccination is "simply not true."Dr. Makis claimed Dr. Lorne Segall that he died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism, blood clots in the lungs, not cancer and that he was fully vaccinated when he died, according to his sources.