© iStock

Misguided risk analysis lay behind pandemic ruling, paper says.A NEW scientific study suggests that the ban on choral singing which operated throughout the pandemic was based on flawed evidence and a misguided risk analysis.The ban arose out of reports in the United States in March 2020 that 52 of 61 singers who attended a rehearsal of the Skagit Valley Chorale, in Mount Vernon, Washington, had subsequently contracted Covid. The source was judged to have been a chorister at the practice who later tested positive for the virus, and was considered the super-spreader.It dealt a serious blow to many choirs, both professional and amateur ( News, 29 May 2020 26 May 2021 ). Scientific study accelerated. Two lay vicars from Salisbury Cathedral took part in rigorous trials at Porton Down, the MOD's Science and Technology laboratory, to test how far airborne droplets could travel. These, and other studies commissioned by the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport, were reported eventually to have given the Government confidence to reconsider appropriate mitigations.In a paper entitled The Skagit County Choir COVID-19 Outbreak: Have we got it wrong? they review and analyse the original outbreak data in relation to published data on incubation."Although never publicly identified, one individual bears a moral burden of knowing what health outcomes have been attributed to their actions. We call for these claims to be re-examined and for greater ethical responsibility in the assumption of a point source in outbreak investigations."One of the co-authors, Professor Robert Dingwall, of NTU, said on Wednesday that the speed with which the choristers were being infected and displaying symptoms was implausible, and did not fit the epidemic curve.The paper concludes that the epidemic curve was not consistent with a single source. It emphasises that it is not a criticism of the original outbreak investigation, which, it says, "was clearly carried out in a professional manner and with appropriate restraint in its conclusions, given the state of knowledge at the time".The space that the 61 singers used that night would easily have accommodated the full complement of 120. It was a church space, with a vaulted ceiling, doors opening and constant air movement; so it did not make sense to imagine that there were clouds of fine droplets drifting around and being inhaled. There was solid evidence, too, the researchers suggest, that in normal circumstances, breath typically travelled only 20cm."There is also a more general question about the extent to which the literature contains taken for granted papers that have not been subject to critical re-examination."