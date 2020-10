© Corbis via Getty Images/Photo by VCG Wilson



Since he has taken office he has presided over the biggest restriction on individual freedoms in centuries

in this country, and he is showing no signs of letting up.

how

can we compel people to isolate under threat of criminal action with inaccurate testing

the fact that the government believes it can ban such minor things is a huge indication of the overreach it now feels comfortable with

Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

Publicans are under strict orders to prevent singing, dancing and general merriment from taking place in their establishments, as the Tories turn Britain into Bomont, the town from Footloose.If anyone had said during the last election that the Tory Party was going to ban casual sex, singing and dancing, I think even the most ardent Corbynista would have thought that was a tad hyperbolic. But fast forward nine months into Boris Johnson's tenure as PM, and that's exactly what they have done.I know we are in a brave new world where coronavirus is a daily reality, and these are steps that the government's experts say will stem the spread, but they are just such deeply disquieting measures that. The last time dancing was banned in Britain was just after the Civil War, when the country was under the less than liberal stewardship of Oliver Cromwell , bear-baitingSinging and dancing may seem like trivial things, and they are, butThe reason why this is particularly galling coming from Boris, is that he has built his public brand on being a bon viveur (and indeed, an ardent fan of sex, casual or otherwise). A large part of his appeal was that people thought he seemed like a good bloke to have a pint with. This is a man who once told voters that voting Tory could cause "your wife to have bigger breasts and increase the chances of you owning a BMW M3 ". He also once controversially said of women in niqabs it was "ridiculous" anyone would choose to go around dressed as letterboxes . Oh, how the times have changed.Having relaxed the rules for a few weeks over the summer, new ones have recently come in which seem characteristically ill thought-out.of towns and cities. London in particular has seen hundreds of drinkers billowing out of socially distanced pubs and restaurants to cram onto packed Tube trains. Oxford Circus looked like an impromptu music festival over the weekend after Londoners were forced to call it a night early.On top of these national restrictions, more regional lockdowns, with even harsher measures, are being brought in, most recently in the north east of England. This is all supposedly to avoid the much feared "second wave" of Covid19 that has been talked-about since the first one washed over us in March.To underline the apparent seriousness of it all, tomorrow we are again being treated to a joint press conference with the PM and his top scientists, Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.Plainly these are unprecedented times, but can it really be right that the lives of so many fit and healthy people should be blighted for? It was revealed last week that the number of people under 60 with no underlying health conditions who have died from Covid-19 between February and early September was just 307 In view of all this,? How can we justify locking students up in their halls of residence with no clear guidance on when they are going to be allowed out?Banning singing and dancing may seem trivial, but. Let's be frank, it is actually completely unnecessary legislation, anyway, as there isn't really that much to sing and dance about these days anyway.