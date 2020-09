© Shutterstock



The PM admits that "clearly for everyone watching this, this is one of those things people will feel is confusing".Boris Johnson has apologised for muddling up his own coronavirus rules on social gatherings.The prime minister was questioned about the latest COVID-19 restrictionsAt first, he said people could meet indoors and outdoors in groups of six in areas where no additional coronavirus restrictions are in place.But speaking during a news conference in Exeter, he claimed: "In the North East and other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities.in Northumberland, Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham.Official guidelines warn people living thereAndinside and outside your premises".Mr Johnson finished his answer during an event to promote a planned skills revolution by admitting "clearly for everyone watching this, this is one of those things people will feel is confusing".He later tweeted- and confirmed the new rules in the North East will mean residents "cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home".The prime minister added people should also "avoid socialising with other households outside", and wrote thatto control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe".Earlier on Tuesday morning,of a restaurant., as well as how the measures were announced on Monday.Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said, although he was a life-long Labour supporter, he needed to see better leadership from the Conservatives."I just want the government to get a grip, get control of the situation, show some leadership and get some respect from the country," he said."Despite the fact it's Boris Johnson and a Conservative government, we need effective public health messaging. We need strong authoritative voices nationally."Nick Forbes, the Labour leader of Newcastle City Council, posted on Twitter: "You can't just bluster your way through situations like this -both local and central government are trying to achieve."He also later told Sky News: "The government jumped the gun with- and, as a result, instead of very clear messages about getting the virus under control, we're in a completely unnecessary row about how the government made this announcement and."Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller criticised Health Secretary Matt Hancock for announcing the new restrictions on Monday before letting councils know.to the questions our residents quite rightly wanted to ask and did nothing to inspire public confidence," he said.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner accused the prime minister of being "grossly incompetent"."These new restrictions are due to come into force across huge parts of the country tonight," she said."The government needs to get a grip."And shadow justice secretary David Lammy said Mr Johnson's "incompetence" was "putting British lives at risk".