In France, it is banned in schools, and in Iran it is mandatory. The French fashion police are interfering with women's freedom while criticizing their counterparts in Iran.A piece of cloth used by women to cover their hair has become a point of contention. The Orthodox Jewish women and the American Amish women wear head coverings, but when a Muslim woman wears a headscarf (hijab) it becomes an issue.The issue is not religious, but a question of politics and freedom. Women want to be free to make their own choices.France is home to the largest Muslim population in Europe with 5 million residents. There is a French ban on wearing the niqab, which hides the face and hair, and the burqa, which covers hair, face, and eyes, on the grounds of security.The French phobia about head scarves has impacted cancer victims who may wear a head covering after hair loss due to chemotherapy. Some have been verbally challenged and humiliated in public.The overly zealous policing of those wearing a headscarf in France is indicative of the polarization between Muslims and western European societies.In November 2019, demonstrations in Paris saw placards reading messages such as "French and Muslim, proud of our both identities", andFrance also has a ban on the Burkini, which is a fully covered swimming suit, at beaches or public swimming pools. France's highest administrative court voted to uphold the countrywide ban in June.The French senate in January voted 160 to 143 to ban the wearing of the hijab in sports competitions, even though FIFA allows them.The debate came to center stage when Vogue France initially praised the American actor Julia Fox for looking stylish with a black head-covering during a visit to Paris Fashion Week."Yes to the headscarf!" read an exciting Vogue caption, before it was edited out.In 2010, French President Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stood firm in their opposition to Turkey's bid to join the EU. The leaders agreed that Turkey, with a mainly Muslim 71-million population, has no place in Europe."The rules of the game have changed" since Turkey first applied to become a member of the bloc six decades ago, Merkel said through an interpreter after talks with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16, following her arrest by the country's so-called "morality police" for allegedly violating the requirement to wear a hijab that fully covers a woman's hair. Thousands of women took to the streets in cities across Iran, removing their hijabs and cutting their hair in solidarity.The Islamic Republic's current forced hijab law demonstrates how the state can regulate women's clothing by dictating something as personal as clothing.The World Cup will soon begin in Qatar, the first Muslim country to host the global event. Recently, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar's Foreign Minister, called out Germany's "double standards" when it comes to criticism of Qatar's hosting of the World Cup.y.Al Thani accused critics of Qatar of bigotry, and said "It seems difficult for some to accept that a small country, a small Arab country, should be allowed to host the World Cup.""Racist stereotypes appear again and again. But that is not the case everywhere for a long time. There are fewer than ten countries from which such sharp criticism comes. The rest of the world is happy with us."In the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US, the West equated Islam with terrorism. Western European society has a real problem dealing with Muslims who are now a very sizeable community across Europe, especially in France and Germany.The ability of a state to dictate how a woman appears in public is all about communicating to the citizens the strength of the state.Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist.