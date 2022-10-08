in Iran, manifestations are not treated like the French "Gilets Jaunes" protesters, when the police practice was way beyond any level acceptable in a Western democracy

Elijah J. Magnier is a veteran war correspondent and a Senior Political Risk Analyst with decades of experience covering the West Asian region.

The United States has announced that it is preparing to impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran because of so-called "human rights violations".Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also announced that she would impose new sanctions against 25 individuals and nine entities in Iran due to what she termed "repressive measures and violation of human rights and international law".Is it really about human rights or the fact that Iran is resisting capitulation to Western hegemony?on Iranian government institutions, financial systems, individuals, central banks, and shipping companies, to name a few.Over the past 43 years, various Western offers have been made to Iran through direct and indirect channels to abandon the Palestinian cause, renounce hostility towards the Israeli regime and generally end support for the oppressed, weak and vulnerable worldwide.In exchange, the US would ensure Iran continues to be an ally of the West, and controls the Middle East, as was the case with the Shah of Iran, nicknamed the US "policeman of the Middle East".The Islamic Republic spurned all such offers, handed over the Israeli diplomatic mission in Tehran to the Palestine Liberation Organisation, and gave the name of Palestine to the street hosting the embassy (Palestine Street No. 347) in the Iranian capital.Over the years, some Iranian governments, the latest under Hassan Rouhani, believed that the US or Europe would want full commercial, economic and diplomatic relations with Tehran.That's how nuclear talks were launched and culminated in the 2015 agreement. However, its terms were never fully respected by the Obama administration (which signed it), or by Europe, which withdrew support from Iran immediately after Donald Trump tore up the deal in 2018.ran was the only "rebellious" country in Asia and the Middle East, challenging the world's so-called greatest and most powerful nation.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has always displayed his deep understanding of the unconstructive Western behavior toward Iran and stressed learning a crucial lesson: America will not sleep as long as Iran is strong and Israel fears it.US hostility to Iran is transmitted from one American administration to another.It is mistakenly thought by some that within the American administration, there are so-called "pro-Iranian" officials, such as Robert Malley, the special envoy for nuclear negotiations.Absolutely, on the contrary,Under Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi's government, Iran chose to adopt the "resistance economy" and turn trade and economic development away from the West (which represents only 11 percent of the world's population) and toward two-thirds of the world.Europe's behavior proved its lack of readiness to detach itself from the US hegemony, where European leaders have created a considerable gap between their decisions and meeting their populations' needs.Decisions taken by most European nations are incompatible with the well-being of the European population, fueling a lack of domestic energy, an increase in prices of first necessities, and severe inflation due to the boycott of Russia's gas supply (and soon oil).Europe believes that its problems are the world's problems and that the world's problems are not its problems. This theory is based on the colonial approach that worked centuries ago against a weaker population but is no longer valid today.Hence, the anger towards Iran is due to its resistance to endemic Western colonialism and because it has decided to build its economy and defense away from Western dependency.For this reason,. However, it is ready to return to it if that does not affect Iran's national security.Eventually,Moreover, in front of US Congress,Thus, the "human rights" narrative has a different meaning when selectively used by the US: it becomes insteadwhen the country concerned does not surrender or succumb to American demands and policies.This is not the first time Iran has faced US manipulation of the angry Iranian street manifestations, and it certainly won't be the last. Therefore, it is clear that US hostility towards Iran will continue until Washington's global dominance ends. This process has visibly begun in Ukraine.Moreover,