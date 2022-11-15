While the AP lauds these surgeries in the US and declares that lawmakers cannot stand in the way of these surgeries, they claim that in other nations, lawmakers should not advocate for them. The AP indicates that not only is it torture to not change legal status without gender surgery, but that the surgery itself is torture, and not providing the surgery is torture.
The article complains that many governments do not recognize a person's trans identity unless they have undergone genital sex changes, which the AP argues is unfair since those surgeries have the effect of reproductive sterilization. These are the very same surgeries that the AP complains are being legally limited for minors in many states across the US.
"They're blaming states for not adopting fake gender identity allowances for the destruction transition causes," James Lindsay told The Post Millennial. "It says the 'policies' are 'dubbed torture.' Truly amazing. They're doing a dialectical DARVO [deny, attack, reverse victim and offender] on the sterilization that comes with transition to blame it on states that won't give in to their demands for gender identity allowances."
When these surgeries are done on minors in the US, apparently they are a wonderful and affirming thing, helping teens to realize their true selves, even if those selves no longer have the ability to create young. But when done for the purpose of legal status changes in other countries, the AP brands them as "torture."
That which the AP and activists argue should be available to American children they also say is torture for adults in southeast Asia. The AP also appears to believe that not allowing trans persons to change their documentation is a kind of of torture.
"It's truly a work of Woke art," Lindsay said.
When taking aim at Tennessee lawmakers for demanding that local hospital Vanderbilt put a stop to double mastectomies and genital mutilation for healthy minors, the AP claimed that no "politicians could point to a specific law that the hospital had violated, and no agency to date has committed to an investigation."
The AP referred to these surgeries as "gender-affirming treatments," saying that those who had undergone these procedures say "the transgender health care they received had been life-saving."
Comment: Following an investigation by Matt Walsh's team at The Daily Wire and subsequent public rallies against the mutilation of children, Vanderbilt finally conceded and agreed to pause "gender affirming" surgeries. More on this story below:
That was on October 22. Fast forward to November 11, when the AP discusses the case of Lune Loh, forced to engage in military service because Loh, a biological male, had not undergone genital surgery to give Loh's genitals the appearance of those of a female. It is inhumane, the AP posits, for the government to not recognize Loh as a female while Loh still has a penis.
"Across the world, scores of countries still require transgender people to submit to such surgeries before their genders are legally recognized, a practice international human rights bodies have condemned as torture," the AP writes, not in keeping with their own style guide.
The AP blasts the Singaporean government for forcing males to serve in the military, even if they identify as trans. The US government, were there to be a draft, would do the same. They also blame Loh's "conservative upbringing" for Loh wanting to father children in the first place, as though somehow the desire to reproduce is a problem in itself that needs to be overcome.
"These policies," they continue, "have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agnozing choice between their fertility and their identity."
Trans-identified German male Cathrin Ramelow, the AP reports, is suing the German government after having undergone a genital sex change, because Ramelow "agonized" over the loss of reproductive function.
Comment: This is tragically all too common. Impressionable young adults (and children) are manipulated into believing that surgery will fix their problems, only to later discover the permanent consequences.
In a Facebook group to support parents of "trans kids," some parents posit that the younger generation doesn't care as much about having kids anyway, so it's not a big deal that the children are sterilized by drugs and surgeries before they even have a chance to grow up.
Comment: Its ironic that parents, of all people, are saying this. I wonder how they would feel if they lost the ability to conceive children at such a young age? These people are mentally ill.
In Singapore, "trans kids" cannot have what the AP calls "gender-confirmation" surgery without parental consent, and the AP laments this, as well, because kids who do not undergo this kind of genital mutilation are not recognized as the opposite sex by their schools.
On one hand, the AP is saying that "trans kids" in the US should have access to surgeries that will render them sterile, without interference from lawmakers or parents who disapprove, while saying that overseas, "trans kids" should not be subjected to the sterilizing "torture" of sex change operations.
The AP claims that there is too much regret associated with sterilizing procedures in service to gender ideology on adult males internationally, but also that there's no reason not to allow kids to voluntarily do this to themselves in the US.
Comment: As usual, the Woke position contradicts itself and makes absolutely no logical sense.
Are kids more able to know their minds and wants than adults? Are kids less likely somehow to grow up and regret sterility and loss of sexual function? Is the AP even asking these questions or are they just randomly running stories that seem to align with a progressive ideology that has no basis in values?
This is the same loss of reproductive function that the AP wants to prevent lawmakers in the US from preventing minors from undergoing. In international adults, the AP indicates that it is bad that they have been made to choose between being legally recognized as the opposite sex and having children, but in the US, the AP thinks it should be advocated for.
Apparently, this is something that lawmakers in the US should not be at all concerned about when it comes to minors having to choose between the exact same options. In the US, the AP advocates for "gender-confirmation" surgeries for minors, while overseas, the AP calls the very same surgeries "torture" for adult males.
Both things simply cannot be true.
Comment: Unfortunately the gender ideologues are blind to their own contradictions and will continue to push their agenda onto children at all costs.