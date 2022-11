These are the very same surgeries that the AP complains are being legally limited for minors in many states across the US.

A very bizarre article out from the AP this week details accounts of trans-identified individuals in Singapore, who are not able to change their gender markers on their IDs and legal documents without undergoing the "torture" of sex change surgeries, something the AP style guide calls "gender-affirming" or "gender-confirmation" surgeries.The article complains that many governments do not recognize a person's trans identity unless they have undergone genital sex changes, which the AP argues is unfair since those surgeries have the effect of reproductive sterilization."They're blaming states for not adopting fake gender identity allowances for the destruction transition causes," James Lindsay told The Post Millennial. "But when done for the purpose of legal status changes in other countries, the AP brands them as "torture."That which the AP and activists argue should be available to American children they also say is torture for adults in southeast Asia. The AP also appears to believe that not allowing trans persons to change their documentation is a kind of of torture."It's truly a work of Woke art," Lindsay said.When taking aim at Tennessee lawmakers for demanding that local hospital Vanderbilt put a stop to double mastectomies and genital mutilation for healthy minors, the AP claimed that no "politicians could point to a specific law that the hospital had violated, and no agency to date has committed to an investigation."The AP referred to these surgeries as "gender-affirming treatments," saying that those who had undergone these procedures say "the transgender health care they received had been life-saving."That was on October 22. Fast forward to November 11, when the AP discusses the case of Lune Loh, forced to engage in military service because Loh, a biological male, had not undergone genital surgery to give Loh's genitals the appearance of those of a female. It is inhumane, the AP posits, for the government to not recognize Loh as a female while Loh still has a penis.The AP blasts the Singaporean government for forcing males to serve in the military, even if they identify as trans. The US government, were there to be a draft, would do the same . They also blame Loh's "conservative upbringing" for Loh wanting to father children in the first place, as though somehow the desire to reproduce is a problem in itself that needs to be overcome."These policies," they continue, "have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agnozing choice between their fertility and their identity."In a Facebook group to support parents of "trans kids," some parents posit that theIn Singapore, "trans kids" cannot have what the AP calls "gender-confirmation" surgery without parental consent, and the AP laments this, as well, because kids who do not undergo this kind of genital mutilation are not recognized as the opposite sex by their schools.Are kids more able to know their minds and wants than adults? Are kids less likely somehow to grow up and regret sterility and loss of sexual function? Is the AP even asking these questions or are they just randomly running stories that seem to align with a progressive ideology that has no basis in values?This is the same loss of reproductive function that the AP wants to prevent lawmakers in the US from preventing minors from undergoing. In international adults, the AP indicates that it is bad that they have been made to choose between being legally recognized as the opposite sex and having children, but in the US, the AP thinks it should be advocated for.