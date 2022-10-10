© Mark Humphrey / AP file



Officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Friday that they are pausing gender-affirming surgeries for minors in order to review their practices.The news, delivered in a letter sent to a lawmaker who has demanded an end to the surgeries, was publicly released Friday afternoon. It comes amid mounting political pressure from Tennessee's Republican leaders — many of whom are running for reelection — who called for an investigation into the private nonprofit hospitalAnother video showed a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit.None of the politicians could point to a specific law that the hospital had violated, and no agency to date has committed to an investigation. Republican Gov. Bill Lee's office said they had passed their concerns to the Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, but his office has not commented on whether he is looking into the Nashville-based hospital."We are pausing gender affirmation surgeries on patients under age 18 while we complete this review, which may take several months," wrote C. Wright Pinson, VUMC's deputy CEO and chief health system officer.The GOP-dominated Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in January, and" Lee tweeted late Friday. "With the partnership of the General Assembly, this practice should end in Tennessee."According to Pinson, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recently changed its recommendations for transgender treatment, which helped prompt the need for a review.