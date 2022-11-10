An 88-year-old woman was been fatally attacked by a dog while she was out walking in a Virginia neighborhood, according to police.Richmond police raced to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday, November 7, following reports of a dog attack.When police arrived they found retired teacher and church leader Evangeline Brooks had been left with life-threatening injuries.Brooks was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment but she later died from her injuries, according to NBC12.The organization added that nine people who were killed by dogs in 2019 were aged 70 years or older.It was later determined that Brooks had been out for her usual morning walk and was mauled. Police have not commented about what happened to the dog. Brooks' neighbor Roxie Anne Tune told the network that the attack happened close to where the retired teacher stayed with her son.Tune said: "She was laying here face down and at that point, he had knocked some belongings off on her. Brooks was praised by members of the First Baptist Church of Southside Richmond where she had attended services for more than 25 years.Senior pastor Dwight Jones told NBC12: "We have members who come and go, and then there are special members who mean a lot."He added: "She was a deacon, choir member and Sunday school teacher. She is what we would say 'the salt of the Earth.' She was a wonderful person."Newsweek has contacted the Richmond Police Department for comment.In October, family dogs mauled a girl and her mom at a home in California, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Police said the 16-year-old girl was attacked by the dogs and that the mother was mauled when she tried to intervene.Both victims were taken to the Los Robles hospital with the mother said to have suffered minor injuries. The teenager suffered lacerations to her head, torso and arms.In September a 9-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in Alabama. The dogs attacked Gavin Peoples while he was riding his bike on Lawrence County Road 582, according to police.He was later rushed to Huntsville Hospital and was taken into surgery as soon as he arrived. Peoples survived the attack.