john fetterman
© Jeff Swensen via Getty Images
Dr. Oz defeated.

John Fetterman, the brain-damaged stroke victim who needs a computer spitting out closed captions to understand speech and struggles to speak in complete sentences, was declared victor in Pennsylvania's Senate election late Tuesday night.



Fetterman is said to have defeated Mehmet Cengiz Oz, a Turkish Muslim who promoted child sex changes on his long-running daytime TV show, who Republicans put forward as their candidate.

Fetterman will join demented White House resident Joe Biden as an excellent representative of the Democratic Party and a testament to the success of "election fortification" and media propaganda.

Soros-funded Attorney General Josh Shapiro was also declared victor over Doug Mastriano in the race for governor.


Despite most polls predicting a "red wave" ahead of Tuesday, the election was instead a "red mirage" with Republicans on net predicted to lose at least one seat in the Senate and gain only a handful of seats in the House.

The Republican establishment's decision to prioritize "diversity" in their picks for whose campaigns to support to avoid the GOP being perceived as a white party appears to have been a colossal failure.

Despite out of control inflation, surging crime, open borders, trans-lunacy and Biden's wild unpopularity, they're struggling just to take back the House.