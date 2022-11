© Jeff Swensen via Getty Images

Dr. Oz defeated.John Fetterman, the brain-damaged stroke victim who needs a computer spitting out closed captions to understand speech and struggles to speak in complete sentences, was declared victor in Pennsylvania's Senate election late Tuesday night. Soros-funded Attorney General Josh Shapiro was also declared victor over Doug Mastriano in the race for governor.The Republican establishment's decision to prioritize "diversity" in their picks for whose campaigns to support to avoid the GOP being perceived as a white party appears to have been a colossal failure.Despite out of control inflation, surging crime, open borders, trans-lunacy and Biden's wild unpopularity, they're struggling just to take back the House.