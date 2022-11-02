© David Davies/PA



Two common respiratory viruses can fuse to form a hybrid virus capable of evading the human immune system, and infecting lung cells - the first time such viral cooperation has ever been observed.Researchers believe the findings could help to explain why co-infections can lead to significantly worse disease for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.d, and can cause severe illness in some children and older adults."Respiratory viruses exist as part of a community of many viruses that all target the same region of the body, like an ecological niche," said Dr Joanne Haney from the MRC-University of Glasgow centre for virus research, who led the study."We need to understand how these infections occur within the context of one another to gain a fuller picture of the biology of each individual virus.""This kind of hybrid virus has never been described before," said Prof Pablo Murcia, who supervised the research, published in Nature Microbiology. "We are talking about- although there is some overlap.Possibly, it, said Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds. Although he cautioned that more research was needed to prove that hybrid viruses are implicated in human diseasehe said."It is another reason to avoid getting infected with multiple viruses, because this [hybridisation] is likely to happen all the more if we don't take precautions to protect our health."Significantly, the team. "This is important because the cells are stuck to one another in an authentic way, and the virus particles will have to go in and out in the right way," said Griffin.The next step is to confirm whether hybrid viruses can form in patients with co-infections, and if so, which ones. "We need to know if this happens only with influenza and RSV, or does it extend to other virus combinations as well," said Murcia. "My guess is that it does. And, I would hypothesise that it extends to animal [viruses] as well. This is just the start of what I think will be a long journey, of hopefully very interesting discoveries."