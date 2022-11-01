Puppet Masters
EU ignores its own free-market principles - Qatar
RT
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 16:08 UTC
"Free market is always the best solution, and if you try to fix the market you are going against all the anti-competition laws that the Europeans were trying to put on sellers - and now they are doing it themselves," Saad Al Kaabi told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
Host Simone Foxman asked if he thought Brussels was being "a bit hypocritical" with the proposed cap, to which the Qatari official responded: "It's not a bit, it's a lot hypocritical."
The European Commission is considering a dynamic price cap on natural gas traded on EU exchanges. The measure would supposedly reduce market volatility and extreme speculation amid the transition away from Russian pipeline supplies. The EU is also mulling joint purchases of gas and mandatory sharing by member states to cope with potential shortages.
The Qatari minister, who also heads state-owned liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter QatarEnergy, warned that government intervention makes it harder for producers and investors to plan their business strategies. Ultimately, the EU may hurt itself by causing a shortage of physical fuel on the global market, he said.
The EU may find it hard to fill storages with gas for future winter seasons, depending on how harsh the weather is and how the economy copes by shutting down factories and switching to fuels such as coal, Al Kaabi noted. When buying products in a liquid market, buyers have to be prepared to pay a premium for securing supplies, which will convince sellers not to go elsewhere, he said.
"I think striving to get peace in Europe would help drastically in bringing the price down," he suggested. "That's not rocket science, it's very clear."
The European energy market, which had already been under pressure in 2020 due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, went into turmoil following the launch of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
The EU responded by cutting trade ties with Moscow, particularly in the energy sector. Before the conflict, relatively cheap Russian pipeline gas had a major share of the EU market, with other fossils such as oil and coal present in the energy mix as well.
Officials in Brussels have said that member states must pay the price as they arm Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Moscow has warned that products will not be sold to buyers who attempt to enforce a price cap on Russia.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- New neurologic side effects from the Covid vaccinations coming to light
- "You murderous hypocrites": Outrage ensues after 'The Atlantic' suggests 'amnesty' for pandemic authoritarians
- US holds world hostage to its nukes, Ex-American intel officer says
- Iran's top intelligence bodies: CIA ploy to incite riots foiled
- German president accused of staging Ukraine bomb shelter incident
- 'Buy an EV they said': Electric car charging in Italy more expensive than gasoline
- Cockamamie Story
- Wheat prices jump after Russia exits grain deal; UN races to save agreement
- John Kiriakou: American Gulag
- Ben Shapiro walks back support for Covid vaccine: 'We were lied to by everyone'
- EU ignores its own free-market principles - Qatar
- Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter's 9-person board of directors and become its sole director
- Lula's victory is good for Brazil, but far from a revolution
- Moscow raises concerns over alleged Truss message to Blinken
- Zelensky 'nullified' grain shipping deal - Moscow
- SOTT Focus: War and Regrets in Ukraine
- The Atlantic suggests 'Covid deniers' forgive and forget after having been lied to for three years
- Canada: Alberta's new Premier under attack for refusing to associate with WEF
- If red states want protection from collapse they will have to build alternative economies
- True the Vote leaders arrested after refusing to reveal confidential informant
- US holds world hostage to its nukes, Ex-American intel officer says
- Iran's top intelligence bodies: CIA ploy to incite riots foiled
- German president accused of staging Ukraine bomb shelter incident
- Cockamamie Story
- Wheat prices jump after Russia exits grain deal; UN races to save agreement
- EU ignores its own free-market principles - Qatar
- Lula's victory is good for Brazil, but far from a revolution
- Moscow raises concerns over alleged Truss message to Blinken
- Zelensky 'nullified' grain shipping deal - Moscow
- SOTT Focus: War and Regrets in Ukraine
- The American "War for Righteousness" is a War for Evil
- Imran Khan could outplay the military and return to power in Pakistan
- Chinese government began COVID-19 vaccine research "no later than November 2019", say experts
- South Korea and US kick off major war games amid heightened tensions with the North
- The geostrategic consequences of Lula's re-election aren't as clear-cut as some might think
- Ukraine says Iran's help for Russia should push Israel out of neutral stance
- Biden lost temper with Zelenskyy in June phone call when Ukrainian leader asked for more aid
- Lula defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil's president
- FBI whistleblower leaks document to Project Veritas
- We are witnessing the birth of a new world order, where the West will simply have to live within its means
- "You murderous hypocrites": Outrage ensues after 'The Atlantic' suggests 'amnesty' for pandemic authoritarians
- 'Buy an EV they said': Electric car charging in Italy more expensive than gasoline
- John Kiriakou: American Gulag
- Ben Shapiro walks back support for Covid vaccine: 'We were lied to by everyone'
- Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter's 9-person board of directors and become its sole director
- The Atlantic suggests 'Covid deniers' forgive and forget after having been lied to for three years
- Canada: Alberta's new Premier under attack for refusing to associate with WEF
- If red states want protection from collapse they will have to build alternative economies
- True the Vote leaders arrested after refusing to reveal confidential informant
- Britain spending almost £7 million a day on hotels for asylum seekers
- Passer-by makes gruesome discovery of body hanging from New York City park tree
- Hacker from Russia's DPR hacks into American command & control program of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
- Electric bikes have a small problem: they keep bursting into flames
- Best of the Web: Truth cops: Leaked documents outline DHS's plans to police disinformation, #DHSleaks trends on Twitter
- China discovers large offshore natural gas deposits
- Finnish gangs smuggling western weapons from Ukraine to Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, reports Finland's largest media outlet Yle
- On second thought, just throw plastic away
- Meet the new boss...Same as the old boss
- Dem blows whistle on widespread Orlando area ballot-harvesting operation in Black communities
- Lockdown proponents won't get away with pretending they were sceptics from the start
- Washington's long-standing plan to break up Russia
- Early computer culture: The life and times of Clippy
- The three-act tragicomedy of the Venezuelan opposition
- 'Complete lack of sunlight' killed a Renaissance-era toddler belonging to the aristocracy, CT scan reveals
- 2,100-year-old burial of Aphrodite 'priestess' discovered in Russia, zodiac medallion shows just 10 signs
- 'King Solomon was actually a pharaoh in Egypt": Historian claims his life was rewritten by biblical scribes
- New finds at Göbeklitepe
- Best of the Web: The dark origins of the Davos Great Reset
- The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Western powers played a significant part in the disastrous outcome
- Ancient carvings of Assyrian war scenes revealed on stone gate in Iraq
- The oldest human DNA in the UK reveals two distinct populations in late Ice Age Britain
- Jordan's mysterious ancient 'Khatt Shebib'
- Lost star catalog of ancient times comes to light
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
- The board game at the heart of Viking culture
- Neanderthals and Homo sapiens co-existed in France and Spain for at least 1,400 Years
- Historians reveal Israel's use of poison against Palestinians
- 'Planet killer' asteroid found hiding in sun's glare may one day threaten Earth
- Taurid fireball SWARM forecast ahead of full blood lunar eclipse
- Randall Carlson's Halloween video lecture on the Taurid meteor stream's connection to Day of the Dead festivals
- NASA's ailing Mars lander records shockwaves from ice-blasting meteoroid impact
- Bar-tailed godwit sets world record with 13,560km continuous flight from Alaska to southern Australia
- Ancient viral DNA in human genome guards against infections
- Traces of ancient ocean discovered on Mars
- Massive increase in Greenland surface ice sheet suggests possible overall GAIN in 2022
- Large, 'potentially hazardous' asteroid will zip through Earth's orbit on Halloween
- Pentagon conducts hypersonic test
- Dozens of climate models wildly exaggerate the extent of global warming
- Tree rings offer insight into devastating radiation storms
- Record October ice gains on Greenland; Low solar activity persists; and 'unprecedented' gamma-ray burst "made currents flow in the Earth"
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.2
- China moon mission samples overturn theories of lunar volcanism
- Plant leaves spark with electricity during thunderstorms — possibly altering our air quality in unpredictable ways
- Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new JWST image
- America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
- Saudi Arabia begins construction of dystopian The Line 'city' project, new drone footage reveals
- COVID-19 virus has a telltale 'fingerprint' that makes it highly likely to have come from a lab, study finds
- Colombia - Floods and landslides affect 15,000, hundreds of homes damaged
- Over 100 dead and dozens feared missing as storm and floods lash Philippines (UPDATE)
- Large waterspout creates panic in Jaffna, Sri Lanka
- Winter is coming: Intense 12-hour blizzard seen in Canada's North
- Egypt: Heavy rain leaves Cairo streets flooded, hits many provinces
- Flash floods hit Pretoria, South Africa
- NASA launches website to report bright flashes in the sky known as sprites
- Heavy rains cause devastating floods in Venezuela
- Winter returns to Colorado, heavy snow falling, Idaho Springs, Interstate 70 - 10/27/2022
- Crazy flood in the capital of Paraguay
- Sightings of 2 rare owls in Maine may be an omen
- Hailstorm causes massive damage to plane in Paraguay
- Female humpback whale found dead off Malcolm Island, British Columbia
- Britain set for a 'Waxwing Winter' with huge numbers of berry-loving birds heading our way from Scandinavia
- Cyclone 'Sitrang' wrecks havoc in Bangladesh - 28 dead, millions without electricity (UPDATE)
- At least 26 injured in magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Philippines
- Amazon delivery driver dead after apparent dog attack in Excelsior Springs, Missouri
- China's "Snow Town" embraces first snow of the season
- Russian scientists forecast cooling, thicker ice over coming years
- Heavy snowfall advisory issued for Gangwon's Mountainous Areas in South Korea
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- New neurologic side effects from the Covid vaccinations coming to light
- Emails show CDC pushed for Covid boosters without running clinical trials
- Oxford study finds negative vaccine effectiveness against Covid hospitalisation and death
- New study: Researchers discover why mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others
- Megyn Kelly interviews RFK, Jr.: How Pfizer killed the vaccine safety commission + more
- The Infection fatality ratio: the errors in the early estimates
- mRNA vaccines injure the heart of all vaccine recipients and cause myocarditis in up to 1 in 27, study finds
- Can gut bacteria cause rheumatoid arthritis?
- Is too much medicine making us sick?
- UK regulator mulls Covid vaccination for babies despite high injury rate - as Moderna trial finds vaccine can cause diabetes in infants
- What was the Halloween death smog disaster? And other questions related to the fluoridation chemicals added to US water supplies
- Best of the Web: The spike protein is disrupting immunity in millions after Covid infection OR vaccination
- Unvaccinated children are 'our only hope' in generating herd immunity: Geert Vanden Bossche
- US children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients
- One in every 500 small children who receive the Pfizer vaccine are hospitalised by it, study finds
- Lockdown's collateral cancer timebomb: 40 thousand tumours were 'missed' during first year of Covid pandemic, top experts fear this is just 'the tip of the iceberg'
- Why I'm an abolitionist
- 'Child abuse on a massive scale': CDC advisers recommend adding COVID vaccines to childhood schedule
- ACIP Votes to ADD COVID-19 Injections to the Childhood Schedule
- Time for doctors and politicians to stop ignoring the devastating data on vaccines and change course
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
Novorossiya
Quote of the Day
The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resists it.
- John Hay
Recent Comments
The energy market is a clusterfuck what a waste ~ To expound upon that, if the energy market was fair then not only the energy consumed by the...
Do you think when they just voted twice, once 21-0 and another time 15-0, that Shapiro had a clue by then? If not, he is even more stupid then I...
Ben, stop lying you were lied to.....
From the article: Shapiro stressed that the false narratives could undermine Americans' faith in medical institutions and their government saying...
I think some sort of truth and reconciliation will be necessary, just like negotiated settlement of Ukraine sitch will be necessary. The major...