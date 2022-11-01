© Loic VENANCE / AFP



EU nations that want to "fix" the gas market by capping prices are acting against their own laws that protect free competition, the energy minister of Qatar has said."Free market is always the best solution, and," Saad Al Kaabi told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.Host Simone Foxman asked if he thought Brussels was being "a bit hypocritical" with the proposed cap, to which the Qatari official responded:The European Commission is considering a dynamic price cap on natural gas traded on EU exchanges. The measure would supposedly reduce market volatility and extreme speculation amid the transition away from Russian pipeline supplies. The EU is also mulling joint purchases of gas and mandatory sharing by member states to cope with potential shortages.The Qatari minister, who also heads state-owned liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter QatarEnergy, warned that government intervention makes it harder for producers and investors to plan their business strategies."I think striving to get peace in Europe would help drastically in bringing the price down," he suggested. "That's not rocket science, it's very clear."The European energy market, which had already been under pressure in 2020 due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, went into turmoil following the launch of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Officials in Brussels have said that member states must pay the price as they arm Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Moscow has warned that products will not be sold to buyers who attempt to enforce a price cap on Russia.