Back on October 25, 2022 Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) celebrated the withdrawal by the Democratic congressional "progressive caucus" of their abortive letter (October 24) imploring the Biden administration to engage in serious negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to possibly end the bloody conflict in Eastern Europe that threatens rapidly to become a nuclear conflagration which could end life on earth as we know it.
Raskin is not just any ordinary Democratic congressman; he's an important member of the special House commission which has been busily investigating that dire threat to "our democracy," the January 6, 2021 "insurrection." Yes, he's a far Leftist and Jewish and his message is often just as frenzied and fanatical as that of any member of the Squad. But with one major difference: he's highly placed and well connected, part of the Democrat establishment, so when he speaks, he speaks with some authority for the party and its leadership.
After praising his fellow Leftists for withdrawing their plea for negotiations to end a cruel and vicious conflict — oddly, is that not what Leftists traditionally claim they do, demand "peace" and an "end to violence"? — and jumping on the jingoist and warmongering bandwagon, a spiraling path which may well end in nuclear holocaust, Raskin uttered his most important and revealing paragraph and the real reasons the US is deeply involved in a faraway conflict in Eastern Europe.
Whether he realized it or not, it summarizes the official (if unspoken) American and NATO stance on the conflict, and more, the real issues involved. Most everyone in positions of power and authority in Washington and Brussels understands them, but far too many regular Americans do not.
Here is Raskin stating why we must be in Ukraine:
"Moscow right now is a hub of corrupt tyranny, censorship, authoritarian repression, police violence, propaganda, government lies and disinformation, and planning for war crimes. It is a world center of antifeminist, antigay, anti-trans hatred, as well as the homeland of replacement theory for export. In supporting Ukraine, we are opposing these fascist views, and supporting the urgent principles of democratic pluralism."Sound familiar? It should, as it is the same litany of accusations we hear constantly and hysterically spouted by most of our legacy media domestically to attack, impugn and cancel those who question and challenge the latest conquests of our "liberal democracy." The language is nearly identical, save for the location.
Those "ultra MAGA" types must be defeated, extinguished, whether in America or in Russia....
Raskin thus reveals the template, a universal template, which is employed both domestically here in the US and also globally by NATO and the EU to justify its actions in Ukraine...and elsewhere.
And those actions parallel consistently the actions of official American foreign policy generally since the end of World War II. Certainly, we had to oppose the advance of Soviet Communism after that war, and much of the justification for our foreign policy since then was just that: we had to defeat the Soviets, we had to defend "liberty," but, more ominously, we had to "force" (in the words of Allan Bloom in his The Closing of the American Mind) "liberal democracy" on all those recalcitrant nations around the globe, whether they wished it or not.
And so-called American "conservatives" went along, as the threat of Communism was a potential game ender which we had to stop, at all costs. Yet, in retrospect, it appears that each "crise de guerre," each crisis which enabled us to engage in what seemed "righteous" warfare at the time, turned out to be a false flag initiated by our government, whether the Gulf of Tonkin "incident" which propelled us into vicious on-the-ground participation in the Vietnam War; the WMDs in Iraq which we solemnly assured the world "were there secretly hidden by the evil Saddam Hussein" (but which weren't — a myth manufactured by our zealous Neoconservative globalists); the Syrian "massacres and gas attacks," purportedly engineered by President Bashar al-Assad (and his Russian allies), but in fact more false flags staged by John McCain's terrorist Islamist friends; and the evangelical desire to convert Afghanistan — a nation with a thirteenth century Islamic culture — into a gleaming example of "modern" American Kulchur, replete with feminism, LGBTQ "rights," and all the other blessings that habitually flow from our imperial foreign policy when we infect a targeted country with our version of progress and liberal democracy.
Our involvement in Ukraine is the latest chapter in this tragic procession of failed involvements engineered by those who have dominated our foreign policy (and also largely our domestic policies) in their chiliastic desire to establish what my late mentor, conservative Russell Kirk, termed a "Pax Americana," a global entity which bandies about excessively the language of "democracy" and "human rights," as it proceeds progressively to limit and end the actual liberties of the peoples it comes in contact with...whether here in the US with the weaponization of the DOJ and its armed Stasi-style FBI, or in countries around the world where the global "democratic" (read=tyrannical) boot of the US and its minions in NATO and the EU extinguish the heritage and traditional liberties of the inhabitants unfortunate enough to be recipient of American largesse.
Early on I found it fascinating to see Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi joined at the hip with Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham on their shared eagerness to engage potentially in nuclear war...over what? a faraway corner of Eastern Europe? Yet, it makes perfect sense: as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other leaders, both Democrat and Republican, have openly exclaimed: this is a war to destroy a recalcitrant Russia and defenestrate its president Vladimir Putin, even if it takes the life of every poor Ukrainian to do it. It is open-ended, with the only end in sight the destruction of the Russian state and culture.
It's boldest advocates say as much, as witness one zealous Neocon writing recently at the "conservative" Liberty Fund's "Law & Liberty" Web site: Claremont Institute author Paul Schwennesen, in a violent piece, appropriately titled, "Will the 'Ball of Liberty' Roll into Russia?" (Oct0ber 26): Russia delenda est! (to paraphrase Cato the Elder's pledge that Carthage had to be destroyed). The country of Russia, he states, must be defeated and broken up into lesser (and dependent) states.
It's part and parcel of the goal and objective to impose what is called "liberal democracy"--a New World Order--across the entire face of the globe. It is a goal shared by the likes of Pelosi and Graham, an objective which unites them. It is a goal which is spouted nearly every morning on "Fox & Friends" by the not-so-learned strategist, retired General Jack Keane, who represents a group ominously titled the "Institute for the Study of War." Guess who else rules the roost at the Institute? Bill Kristol, former Democrat US Senator and avid warmonger Joe Liebermann, and former General David Petraeus, Neocon "experts" who literally foam at the mouth at the prospect of one more "little war" through which to impose American-style globalism on the rest of the world.
But this time it is different.
A few days before the Russian incursion into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the American puppet in Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky, had gone to a Munich security conference and stated that Ukraine intended to re-acquire nuclear weapons. It was one of the factors which impelled President Putin, whose back had been pushed up against an immovable wall, to reluctantly act. Now the Russian government has stated that it has incontrovertible proof, proof which it is prepared to share at the UN or any world forum, that the US and its Ukrainian satrap in Kiev are planning to use a low-yield nuclear bomb, a "dirty bomb," in Ukraine as a justification to send in, formally not just on the sly, American ground troops (the US 101st Airborne is already preparing at the border of Ukraine ready for the orders from Biden to go in).
Vladimir Putin has cried foul and denounced this possible action, warning of this latest potential American false flag "incident." Without even the slightest review of Russian evidence, the US State Department and our minions in Europe, have dismissed this serious accusation out of hand. But if the reinforced and replenished Russian army launches its long-expected offensive this fall and the Ukrainians begin to retreat, it may well be us and our underlings in Europe who launch World War III.
Russia has far more nuclear warheads than the US; if war on such a scale erupted, it would mean the virtual end of civilization as we know it. Yet, the policy wonks — the zealous anti-Russian Neoconservatives — in Washington seem mostly unconcerned (although there is news that they are providing antidotes to possible radiation fallout in certain select metropolitan areas).
Those in power in Washington and Brussels are quite willing to risk it all, because they — down deep — understand and share the full import of Jamie Raskin's declaration. Among all media personalities none among the Leftist claque and only Tucker Carlson on the Right fully picked up on this. Beyond the highly-charged ideological farrago of verbiage about "liberal democracy," "human rights," and "LGBTQ rights," there is a more profound issue, a more profound reason, which instinctively many of the rabid and frenetic armchair warriors in DC comprehend, but which far too few so-called patriotic "conservatives" see.
Tucker asks:
"What could possibly be the justification for" all the hyper-aggressive moves by the US and its minions which could well end in nuclear war?That's it; reread Raskin's statement again. At base it comes down to a major power, a "sign of contradiction," refusing to go along with the demonic globalization and secularization of the world by those who, consciously or not, are acting as advance units for the Antichrist. It is one thing when a minor irritant — Hungary, let's say — refuses to go along with the world global reset, but quite another when Russia doesn't. Accordingly, it must be crushed; Ukraine and its suffering population are only a battered stepping-stone in that open-ended process.
"We've wondered. Anyone who's paying attention has had to have wondered that. Well, this week, Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, of Bethesda, answered that question. Russia is an orthodox Christian country with traditional social values and for that reason, it must be destroyed, no matter what the cost to us. This is not a conventional war. This is a jihad. Jamie Raskin said that out loud, but many in Washington agree with him in both parties. They would like to see World War Trans immediately...."
As Feodor Dostoevsky saw frighteningly more than one-hundred and fifty years ago, that actual war was unleashed by Caiaphas and his minions in Biblical Times, it is the age-old conflict between the forces of Evil and those of Good.
Irish poet W. B. Yeats visualized it in all its horror in the smoldering ashes of World War I:
Turning and turning in the widening gyreThere is a verse which has been chanted for a millennium in the ancient Latin Night Office, Compline, which warns us: "Be sober and vigilant; because your Adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour." [I Peter 5:8]
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: a waste of desert sand;
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Wind shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born? - "The Second Coming" (1919)
That roaring and lurid Adversary bids well to sit in positions of authority and power over us, and its goal is to destroy the precious legacy and inheritance confided to us two-thousand years ago. What is occurring in Ukraine is one facet, the latest installment, in that conflict, but one which may well bring on the Eschaton.