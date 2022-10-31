viva frei tweet
YouTube commentator Viva Frei has been locked out of his Twitter account for responding to a thread from Media Matters' Matt Gertz on the spread of a "conspiracy theory" surrounding the bizarre circumstances of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, being attacked Friday morning.

In leftist circles, alleged attacker David DePape has been characterized as a far-right extremist, but local reports and neighbors tell a different story.

NBC Bay Area reporter Jaxon Van Derbeken said that neighbors described DePape's Berkeley, California residence as a "hippie collective." Outside the home are marijuana/LGBT pride flags and Black Lives Matter signs. One neighbor, Trish, described the alleged attacker as a "left-leaning nudist drug abuser.


These are inconvenient facts that liberal media seems to be largely ignoring, with one Twitter user capturing a hot mic moment from Friday's press conference with the San Francisco Police, where an unidentified reporter is overheard speaking to his boss and apparently being told to ignore DePape's nudist activist past.


On the phone call with police, Pelosi referred to DePape as a "friend." The details emerging from the case, including a report from the Santa Monica Observer, have sparked rumors that DePape was more than just a random intruder or friend.

According to Media Matters' Matt Gertz, believing that DePape is a leftist or possibly a prostitute are the result of "the right's conspiracy theorists."


In a long thread, Gertz slammed people who question the mainstream narrative surrounding the incident, to which Frei responded with "A 16-tweet thread with himself, explaining everything that happened, before police release bodycam footage. Or disclose where they found DePape's clothing. And @MattGertz accuses others of conspiracy theory/disinformation. Massive events will generate massive discussion. Period."


Twitter removed Frei's tweet and locked him out of his account. However, his other reply to Gertz's accusation of "right-wing conspiracy" are still up.