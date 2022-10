YouTube commentator Viva Frei has been locked out of his Twitter account for responding to a thread from Media Matters' Matt Gertz on the spread of a "conspiracy theory" surrounding the bizarre circumstances of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, being attacked Friday morning.In leftist circles, alleged attacker David DePape has been characterized as a far-right extremist, but local reports and neighbors tell a different story.In a long thread, Gertz slammed people who question the mainstream narrative surrounding the incident, to which Frei responded with "A 16-tweet thread with himself, explaining everything that happened, before police release bodycam footage. Or disclose where they found DePape's clothing. And @MattGertz accuses others of conspiracy theory/disinformation. Massive events will generate massive discussion. Period."