"is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale" in an effort to distract the global community from "their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine. This invented story, says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West."

"Russian blackmail is primitive across the board: blackmail in nuclear, energy and food field."

"Russia is fully ready to replace Ukrainian grain and arrange deliveries to all interested countries at a reasonable price.



"The grain deal not only did not solve the problems of countries in need, but even aggravated them in a sense. We can see where the ships from Ukraine were heading - Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. For some cargoes, the share of EU countries ranges from 60 to 100%. These are not the states that are experiencing a real food problem."

Russia announced on Saturday that it has halted its compliance with a grain deal, brokered by the UN and Türkiye earlier this year.the Russian Defense Ministry explained.In a post on its Telegram channel, the ministry said Russia "is suspending its participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports".It explained thatThe ministry also alleged that the bombing was organized with theThe UK Defence Ministry has denied any involvement in the Ukrainian drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, claiming that MoscowCommenting on Russia's decision to suspend the grain deal,He added that all supposed Russian ploys are "too simple and predictable."Earlier on Saturday,He noted that considering this year's harvest:Russia earlier warned that it could quit the grain deal if an agreement to ease restrictions on its food and fertilizer exports were not implemented. Moreover, following the blast on the strategic Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that- the country that Moscow accused of carrying out the attack -The breakthrough deal between Moscow and Kiev was reached in Istanbul in July with mediation by the UN and Türkiye. It aimed to unlock agricultural exports via the Black Sea from Russia and Ukraine - two of the world's leading grain exporters - which had ground to halt due to the conflict between the two nations.