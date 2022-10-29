Matrosov was initially held on suspicion of murder but this triggered a public outcry in Russia.

A distraught father whohas been freed from jail after only six months.Vyacheslav (Slava) Matrosov, 35,Matrosov, 35, whose daughter was a victim of Svirdov, has been freed from jail early after just six months.in which Matrosov made clear his fury over the sex abuse.Upon being released from prison early, the father posted a picture with his wife Natalya, 35, with the words: 'Home. Love very much.'In April he was convicted of 'inciting' his friend 'to suicide' by Krasnoglinsky Court in Samara, and sentenced to 18 months in a strict Russian penal colony.The close friendship broke down whenMatrosov, a former rocket engine factory worker, could have been jailed for 15 years if he had been charged with murder.There was a wave of public support in Samara region for Matrovov after he was linked to the killing of paedophile Sviridov, and the case was highlighted around the world.A petition signed by 2,500 people demanded that he should be fully acquitted.They supported him for 'saving our children by ridding us of a child sex attacker'.Prominent TV journalist and former Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak told her followers: 'All parents are standing up for the paedophile's killer.'Miss Sobchak - aka Vladimir Putin's 'goddaughter' - has now fled abroad after she risked arrest and jail in the latest Kremlin media crackdown.Matrosov was charged with 'inciting a person to suicide... by threats or abuse'.Sources close to the case said that detailed forensic evidence showed that Matrosov had not stabbed Sviridov in a forest where the dead man's body was found later in the makeshift grave.There are claims Sviridov was given an ultimatum to go to the police and confess to sexually abusing the girl, or face the father's wrath.A relative said Sviridov was seen badly beaten on the day he disappeared in September 2021, more than a week before his body was found in the makeshift grave near Vintai village.