The death of the faithless state is as natural and lovely as a melting snowflake...All the broken things will start to be fixed. And all the crazy things will go away, immediately.

— another one from Curtis Yarvin

The Gestapo-ization of the FBI, the overt censorship, the wide-open border, draining the strategic petroleum reserve, the drag queen shindigs, the foolish effort to "weaken" Russia in Ukraine, the climate change hysteria, the fiscal idiocy, and everything about-and-around Covid-19.

Can our country begin to get its head screwed back on with the midterm election? The cynicism 'out there' is monumental. Even if the perfidious Party of Chaos gets thrashed unto near death at the polls, awful pitfalls and frightful quandaries await whatever regime coalesces into a legislative majority of the center and right.And there remains in place thefronting the coterie of Jacobin crazies still aiming to drag Western Civ into the dumpster of history. One thing a congressional committee might probe posthaste:(office in the White House) whose activities are never, ever discussed in the news media. In fact, her mere presence is unacknowledged. I doubt that one-in-a-thousand people in Times Square could tell you who she is and what she does. How many times a day is Ms. Rice on-the-horn with the Gentleman of Kalorama? Are there logs of her calls? Does she use an endless supply of cheap untraceable burner phones? Or does she limo across town regularly to get orders in person?perhaps something in the sedition or treason folders of federal law? The degree of malign policy coordination throughout Western Civ also suggests that outside actors exert some heavy influence on our affairs.according to a WEF playbook, asIt would help explain how so many measures and actions outside our national interest have played out lately —Of course, the rule-of-law has become a pitifully squishy thing in our time. Nobody is accountable for anything these days. The federal agencies can act however they like in the way of persecuting their political opponents, or inflicting immense harm on the public — like the CDC, FDA, and other public health agencies insanely pushing deadly mRNA vaccines on the public, despite massive evidence that the shots have killed and disabled hundreds of thousands. It's likely that we will seeand it is important to determine who did what to drive America so badly off the rails, but that won't mitigate the pitfalls and quandaries ahead.with every teeter of industrial civilization, but it doesn't have to resolve on the side of high-tech tyranny and super-centralized global governance by elitist maniacs. In fact, it can't. The bottlenecks of resources — energy, commodities, metals, all material things — plus the growing scarcity of real capital (as in representations of genuine wealth), guarantee that nothing organized at the gigantic scale will be able to continue — certainly not any global political administration.Many national governments may not survive the great discontinuities ahead.Many, maybe most, of our high-tech systems will be crippled by energy shortages and supply line breakdowns. The business models for everything — from the oil industry to commercial aviation to running mega-cities — no longer pencil out. And as economist Herb Stein observed years ago:Every attempt to maintain the status quo of our withering globalist arrangements will be an act of futility, including the wars that our elites seem to be yearning for. If we squander our remaining resources on kinetic conflict, that will only drag out the journey to new arrangements, destroy more lives, and break more things that still have value.— but it would require the most extreme degree of bipartisan cooperation imaginable to get convictions in the Senate.It's certain that the Biden Family's crimes of global bribery will be laid out in every sordid detail which, on top of his obvious incompetence, would ensure "JB's" removal. Ms. Harris can answer for the border crisis. She was so lax and mindless in office that she didn't even bother passing the buck on the responsibility she'd accepted for managing the border. She never even went down there to look around.If the election actually happens — the cynical doubt it — it'll be gratifying for sure to see a loathsome cast of characters swept away in the chem-trail of history. But the winners will have to get the country's head screwed back on to face the tremendous task of making new arrangements for the continuation of daily life under harsh and alarming conditions.