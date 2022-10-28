mexican flag
Mexico residents are one step closer to no longer changing the time of their clocks twice a year.

The country's Senate voted 59-25, with 12 abstentions, to approve a measure to eliminate daylight saving time in the country. The bill has now moved to the desk of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for signing, as Mexico's Chamber of Deputies has already approved the bill, according to the Associated Press.

Once signed, the law will go into effect on Sunday, when Mexico turns its clocks back to conclude daylight saving time this year. The president is expected to sign the bill, as he has spoken out against daylight saving time in the past, according to Reuters.

Exceptions for this bill will be made for several cities and towns along the border of the United States, most likely due to them being linked to cities of the U.S.

The senators who voted against the bill argued that scrapping daylight saving time would result in less daylight in the afternoon, which could in turn lead to less exercise among citizens. In July, Mexico's Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer argued that the country should return to "God's clock," as changing clocks twice a year was detrimental to people's health.

The U.S. is also seeking to eliminate daylight saving time with its own bill, which passed in the Senate earlier this year and will need to be approved in the House and signed by President Joe Biden. Should the president sign the bill, it will go into effect starting Nov. 5 of next year, according to Congress.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who stated that "one has to ask themselves why we keep doing this."