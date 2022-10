Mexico residents are one step closer to no longer changing the time of their clocks twice a year.Exceptions for this bill will be made for several cities and towns along the border of the United States, most likely due to them being linked to cities of the U.S.The senators who voted against the bill argued that scrapping daylight saving time would result in less daylight in the afternoon, which could in turn lead to less exercise among citizens.The U.S. is also seeking to eliminate daylight saving time with its own bill, which passed in the Senate earlier this year and will need to be approved in the House and signed by President Joe Biden. Should the president sign the bill, it will go into effect starting Nov. 5 of next year, according to Congress.The bill was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who stated that "one has to ask themselves why we keep doing this."