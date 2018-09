What time is it in Brussels?

The EU is doing away with the twice-yearly clock changes and has given member states until April to decide if they will remain on summer or winter time. But there are fears Europe is heading for time-zone chaos.European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc on Friday announced that the EU will stop the twice-yearly changing of clocks across the continent in October 2019.The practice, which wasAll EU countries are required to move forward by an hour on the last Sunday of March and back by an hour on the final Sunday in October.Bulc saidBulc said she was counting on member states and the European Parliament to keep pace with the Commission's "ambitious" schedule. She also noted the need to find consensus among the member states in order to avoid confusing time jumps.The plan also raises the prospect of neighboring countries ending up an hour apart."In order to maintain a harmonised approach we are encouraging consultations at national levels to ensure a coordinated approach of all member states," Bulc said.The decision to tackle the issue was prompted after the Commission launched an online survey.Though critics say that is only a small percentage of the bloc's population, the European Commission argues it is doing what voters expect of it: dealing with big issues.Those who oppose daylight savings say that it has become obsolete thanks to other more efficient energy-saving technologies such as LED lights. "We are clearly headed toward smart cities , smart buildings and smart solutions which will bring much more savings than changes of the clock," said Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is in favor of the move , telling German public broadcaster ZDF: "The people want it, so we will do it." And German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently spoke on the topic during a trip to Nigeria, saying: "I personally think it's a very high priority."