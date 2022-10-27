Society's Child
China locks down part of Wuhan, 18 Covid cases detected, 900,000 people impacted
Bloomberg
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 10:00 UTC
The some 900,000 residents of Hanyang district were told to stay in their homes from Wednesday, a spokeswoman from the area's CDC told Bloomberg News by phone.
Another official at Hanyang's health bureau said the lockdown would last until Sunday, and that all non-essential businesses had been told to shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain operational.
Photos posted on Chinese social media appeared to show barriers erected in the district, ostensibly to keep people from leaving as the movement restrictions are imposed.
Wuhan recorded 18 COVID-19 cases in the community for Tuesday. While a minuscule tally in other parts of the world, which have shifted to living with the virus, it's a significant number in China, where authorities continue to try and wipe out outbreaks.
The COVID-Zero policy -- which has its origin in the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan -- uses lockdowns, mass testing and restrictions on travel to contain the virus's spread. The approach is leading to widespread social and economic disruption in China.
After eliminating the virus by April 2020, Wuhan saw a long period of no cases where life in the city that saw the world's first COVID-19 lockdown returned to normality. That spell ended in July this year, when officials locked down the Jiangxia district, an area that's home to almost 1 million people on Wuhan's outskirts.
Comment: It's clear that the draconian, fruitless, and even dangerous, attempts at 'zero-covid' failed in China; it's also reasonable to suppose that China's establishment knows this, and that the coronavirus was cooked up in a US lab. With this in mind, it's reasonable to assume that these endless, rotating lockdowns are being enacted and trialled for other reasons; and reasons that China considers as so deadly serious that it is willing to significantly disrupt its economy and its people:
Reader Comments
Time to nail down everybody's front doors with large pieces of wood.
Obviously, there's no need to panic.
Everything is fine, everything is under control & everybody is safe.
Coming to a country near you soon.
(Again).
Still pushing that one ha?
Fauci in co manufactured it in china using chinese biolabs. (Same as in ukraine) Military games is a red hearing.