Bradley Blankenship is an American journalist, columnist and political commentator.

The Communist Party of China's (CPC) 20th National Congress just concluded on Saturday, bringing a number of historic changes to Beijing's ruling party. Given that China is the second-largest economy in the world based on nominal GDP, the largest country by population, and the CPC is the second-largest political party by membership in the world, this latest meeting has serious consequences for the world.Before digging into what happened,I recommend the South China Morning Post's description for a detailed graphic,The country's core leadership is led by theof the CPC. This group, called theisconsidered first among equals.In a nutshell,composed of over 2,200 party officials,, which has 205 members and roughly 170 alternates. This group of party memberswhich is effectively the central body responsible for implementing the policies and goals deliberated by the Party during the National Congress.Essentially, theand distills into the National Congress, the Central Committee, the Politburo, the Standing Committee, and finally to the general secretary of the Party.The most important of these is theand is the event that just concluded over the weekend. This time, the Party had a lot on its plate. The CPC was notably founded in 1921, which makes this year a significant milestone, giving the Party a chance both to look back over its accomplishments over the past 101 years and create goals looking forward.In terms of what the Party looked back on, members highlighted the fact thatThe CPC also noted that it led the way in China eradicating extreme poverty ahead of schedule last year despite serious challenges, like the Covid-19 pandemic and the US trade war. Both of these goals have beenmeaning Beijing has not engaged in imperialism or colonialism to generate wealth and prosperity for the Chinese people.Looking forward, the National Congress underscored the goal ofset for that year to commemorate the centenary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949. This should be based on the principle of socialist modernization to take place by 2035.This principle was highlighted by Xi Jinping during the Congress, declaring that China's economic growth will take into accountThese are the pillars of what socialist modernization means.As well, the CPC amended its constitution during the National Congress. It was amended to mention whole-process people's democracy. It also includedand entrenched the idea of, which are CPC slogans that support Xi Jinping's authority over the Party.That leads to the outcomes of the Congress in terms of the power structure. Perhaps unsurprisingly,which was seen by analysts in Western media as overturning a decades-long standard established to end the era of one-man rule over the party. The Standing Committee was also packed with Xi allies, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, which meansAs an editorial by the Global Times points out , the 20th National Congress has given China a much different political character than the rest of the world. Democracy is being challenged around the world, especially in the Western world, as demagogues challenge the liberal norms of society. Uncertainty is the prevailing game. But not so in China, as theThis is hand-in-hand with the third-quarter GDP figures published from Beijing on Monday, which revealed thatduring that period. Despite Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions,In fact, if we look at growth relative to the pre-Covid period,while the US is at 3% growth and Germany at 1% contraction.I believe that this is the main takeaway of China's 20th National Congress, which is also born out of economic realities:Beijing remains strong and stable compared to the volatile and shaky West. The CPC has laid out a path for the 'new era' that logically follows successive generations.Despite how Western media has lambasted Beijing's governance model,the latest high-level CPC meeting being just the latest example of this in practice.