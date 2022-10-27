© Pavel KOROLYOV / AFP



South Africa has no intention of enforcing Western sanctions against Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov, meaning his $500 million megayacht may enter local ports, the spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.South Africa therefore "has no reason to prevent" the vessel's entry into its ports, he said.Mordashov, who has a net worth of $18.3 billion, is the majority shareholder in steel major Severstal. The EU, UK, and US imposed sanctions on the company following the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine in late February.Meanwhile, last week, his luxury 142-meter yacht dubbed Nord departed Hong Kong, which has also refused to enforce Western sanctions. It is now en route to the South African port of Cape Town, where it is expected to arrive on November 9.